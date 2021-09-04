At least 50,000 Afghan refugees expected to be admitted into US, Mayorkas says: LIVE UPDATES

At least 50,000 Afghans expected to be admitted into United States

At least 50,000 Afghan evacuees are expected to be admitted into the United States, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday.

Tens of thousands have already arrived after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban's takeover of the country.

The refugees are mainly those who helped the U.S. during the war in Afghanistan or who are vulnerable to Taliban rule - like journalists and employees of nongovernmental organizations.

“Our commitment is an enduring one,” Mayorkas told reporters. “This is not just a matter of the next several weeks. We will not rest until we have accomplished the ultimate goal.”

The effort is being called "Operation Allies Welcome."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.