At least 50,000 Afghan refugees expected to be admitted into US, Mayorkas says: LIVE UPDATES

The U.S. expects to resettle at least 50,000 Afghans evacuated from the country after the Taliban takeover in the wake of the withdrawal of American troops, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Friday. The policy is part of an “enduring commitment" to help people who aided the American war effort and others who are particularly vulnerable under Taliban rule.

At least 50,000 Afghans expected to be admitted into United States

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas updates reporters on the effort to resettle vulnerable Afghans in the United States, in Washington, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

At least 50,000 Afghan evacuees are expected to be admitted into the United States, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday.

Tens of thousands have already arrived after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban's takeover of the country.

The refugees are mainly those who helped the U.S. during the war in Afghanistan or who are vulnerable to Taliban rule - like journalists and employees of nongovernmental organizations.

“Our commitment is an enduring one,” Mayorkas told reporters. “This is not just a matter of the next several weeks. We will not rest until we have accomplished the ultimate goal.”

The effort is being called "Operation Allies Welcome."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Female Afghan judge says freed Taliban prisoners searched for her after takeover

A female Afghan judge who fled the country following the Taliban’s takeover said she was hunted by militants she had previously jailed prior to her escape, according to a report Friday.

The judge spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity after reaching Europe.

Her account followed reports that Taliban fighters freed thousands of prisoners as U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan.

"Four or five Taliban members came and asked people in my house: 'Where is this woman judge?' These were people who I had put in jail," the judge said.

