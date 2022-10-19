2022 Midterm Election updates while Democrats, GOP fight to win House of Representatives, Senate

Three weeks out: Political insiders reveal what’s on the line in the top Senate races of the cycle

Three weeks from the midterm elections, Senate races in four states — Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada — are becoming increasingly heated as Democrats defend their control of Congress from Republicans who are hammering them on a number of issues, including inflation, crime and immigration.

Political insiders from both sides of the aisle provided Fox News Digital with their analysis on the four Senate races as residents in those states, both Republican and Democrat, attempt to determine who they believe will best serve their interests in Congress.

In those four states, Democratic candidates John Fetterman (Pennsylvania), Mandela Barnes (Wisconsin), incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (Georgia), and incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada) will face off in the November 8 midterm elections against Republican candidates Mehmet Oz (Pennsylvania), incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson (Wisconsin), Herschel Walker (Georgia), and Adam Laxalt (Nevada).

From abortion to crime, prominent issues noted in the analysis from those who are closely monitoring the races revealed that both parties are eager to win the four seats in the Senate and see different opportunities to appeal to voters.

