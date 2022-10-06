2022 Midterm election updates as GOP, Democrats fight for Senate, House of Representatives

Dem in key midterm race silent on positions concerning teaching of CRT, gender identity in schools

Democratic Oregon gubernatorial nominee Tina Kotek is remaining silent over whether she fully supports the teaching of critical race theory and gender-related topics in public schools.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kotek's campaign to see where the former speaker of Oregon's House of Representatives stood on those subjects, asking to what extent she felt they should be taught to public schoolchildren, but did not receive a response.

A recent Fox News poll found that more than two-thirds of voters in the U.S. opposed public grade schools teaching sexual orientation and gender identity, and more than half opposed its teaching in middle schools.

Last year, a Fox News analysis found that the teaching of critical race theory in schools played a major factor in the election of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Virginia, a Democratic-leaning state that hadn't elected a Republican to statewide office in more than a decade.

Read more from Fox News' Brandon Gillespie here.