2022 Midterm election updates as GOP, Democrats fight for Senate, House of Representatives
Live updates from the 2022 Midterm Election campaign trail as Republicans and Democrats battle it out with just a weeks of campaigning left before election day in November. Stay up-to-date on events and latest news surrounding the 2022 midterms from Fox News!
incoming update…
Coverage for this event has ended.
Democratic Oregon gubernatorial nominee Tina Kotek is remaining silent over whether she fully supports the teaching of critical race theory and gender-related topics in public schools.
Fox News Digital reached out to Kotek's campaign to see where the former speaker of Oregon's House of Representatives stood on those subjects, asking to what extent she felt they should be taught to public schoolchildren, but did not receive a response.
A recent Fox News poll found that more than two-thirds of voters in the U.S. opposed public grade schools teaching sexual orientation and gender identity, and more than half opposed its teaching in middle schools.
Last year, a Fox News analysis found that the teaching of critical race theory in schools played a major factor in the election of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Virginia, a Democratic-leaning state that hadn't elected a Republican to statewide office in more than a decade.
Read more from Fox News' Brandon Gillespie here.
MAGA, Inc., a new Super PAC sanctioned by former President Donald Trump, will on Friday begin spending the first of what it says will be millions in ad buys ahead of the November midterm elections.
According to Medium Buying, a group that tracks political ad buys, MAGA, Inc. is booking schedules in Ohio, a state with a number of key midterm races, including that of Trump-endorsed Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance.
It's unclear how much will be spent on the Ohio ads or what the content will be.
Some have suggested the massive amount of spending in the midterms by an organization with close ties to Trump, could be a prelude to a potential 2024 presidential run by the former president.
President Biden's "continued unpopularity" in Florida is "creating headwinds" for Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings, pollsters with Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy found.
Biden has a 42% approval rating in the Sunshine State, according to a new Mason-Dixon poll. Demings is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.
The polling firm reached out to 800 registered Florida voters likely to cast a ballot in the 2022 midterms.
Approximately 54% of poll respondents reported being unhappy with Biden's performance as president. Approximately 4% of respondents said they did not feel strongly either way.
Hispanic voters across the country appear to be rejecting the Democratic Party for the Republican Party, and many leaders view the shift as a sign of Latino communities' growing concern for the economy, rising crime and traditional conservative values.
According to a NBC News/Telemundo poll released earlier this week, a shrinking majority of Latino registered voters — 54% — said they preferred Democrats keep control of Congress as a result of the upcoming November midterm elections, down five percentage points since October 2020 and down 13 points since November 2018.
Included in the poll was one statistic that showed Hispanics who identify as conservative favoring Democrats by nine percentage points in 2012, but favoring Republicans by a massive 56% in 2022. The poll also noted that the economy and cost of living were among the top issues for Hispanic voters. Crime was not one of the top issues identified in the poll, but has been a major concern in other surveys.
Fox News Digital spoke to a number of leaders from both parties to get their perspective on the shift, surfacing conflicting views surrounding the change that ranged from Democrats denying that any shift was taking place to celebration among Republicans for making gains with the group.
Read more from Fox News' Brandon Gillespie here.
President Biden's "continued unpopularity" in Florida is "creating headwinds" for Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings, pollsters with Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy found.
Biden has a 42% approval rating in the Sunshine State, according to a new Mason-Dixon poll. Demings is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.
"Despite millions of dollars spent on advertising by both campaigns, little seems to have changed since February when Rubio led 49%-42%," the pollsters wrote.
Read more from Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi here.
With just over a month to go until November’s midterm elections, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Republican nominee Blake Masters will share the same stage Thursday evening in their only debate in a crucial battleground state race that’s one of a handful which will likely determine if the GOP wins back the Senate majority.
The two frontrunners will join Libertarian nominee Marc Victor for the debate, hosted by Arizona PBS and the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission.
Chuck Coughlin, veteran Arizona based political consultant, told Fox News that Masters clearly has the most to gain from the debate.
"It’s a one-on-one opportunity with the incumbent U.S. Senator. Masters hasn’t had that before and there’s a need for him to put some runners on base," Coughlin said. "Kelly’s campaign has been disciplined. It’s been running the narrative that it wants to run and I think that Masters has been responding to the narrative rather than leading his own. It will be an opportunity for Masters to potentially try and turn the tables and put Kelly on the defensive for the first time."
Democrat John Fetterman's campaign for Senate announced raising $22 million in the third quarter of 2022, claiming it is "by far the most money any Pennsylvania Senate candidate has ever raised" in a single three-month time period.
In the three months from July through September, the Fetterman campaign says it received over 595,000 donations from over 330,000 donors.
“The right wing continues to throw everything it has at us, and we’re not just still standing, we’re still winning,” Fetterman said in a statement.
Fetterman also took aim at GOP Senate nominee Mehmet Oz, who raised $17 million in the third quarter -- with $7 million coming from his own wealth.
“We don’t have millions and millions of dollars to self-fund our campaign, this movement is powered by all of you. Mitch McConnell and Dr. Oz will continue to dump millions of dollars in ads on us, so we need the resources to fight back. That’s what our small-dollar donors have done for us, and we need to continue to keep it up if we want to flip this seat blue."
To date, Fetterman's campaign reports raising $48 million in the election cycle, with the average donation size of $33.
Live Coverage begins here