2022 Midterm election updates as GOP, Democrats fight to control Senate, House of Representatives

Democrat Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan accepted campaign donations over the years from drug distributors that have faced criticism for their role in the opioid crisis, according to a report from The Associated Press.

Ryan received contributions from AmerisourceBergen, McKesson and Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health, the three biggest drug distribution companies in the U.S., between 2007 and August of this year.

Earlier this year, the companies finalized a $21 billion settlement with state, local and Native American tribal governments and others over the toll of the opioid crisis. The settlement is the largest over opioid claims and keeps the companies from facing thousands of lawsuits.

The trio’s combined giving to Ryan of $27,000 represents a fraction of the campaign contributions he has collected over the years, which include $8.6 million for the Senate race as of July. They are notable as Ryan hammers the spotty record of the anti-opioid nonprofit started by his Republican opponent, “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance.

The distributor most generous to Ryan was from Cardinal Health Inc., a multinational health care services company headquartered in his home state. The company’s PAC has given him $21,000 since 2007, including $5,000 this August. McKesson Corp. Employees PAC gave Ryan $5,000 in 2012. Amerisource Bergen Corp. PAC gave him $1,000 in 2019. The opioid crisis was ongoing during all those years.

Ryan, who currently represents the Buckeye State's 13th District in the House, will face off against Vance in the state's Nov. 8 Senate election.

Luke Schroeder, a spokesperson for the Vance campaign, insisted that Ryan's acceptance of the donations after criticizing Vance over the issue of the opioid crisis is "shameless hypocrisy."

“Tim Ryan has spent millions spreading lies about JD, despite the fact that JD’s own mother struggled with addiction for years," Schroeder said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "All the while, Tim Ryan was taking money from the very companies responsible for the opioid epidemic, and even voted against legislation that would have delivered needed relief. This shameless hypocrisy from Tim Ryan disqualifies him from higher office.”

The Associated Press contributed to this update.