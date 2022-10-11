2022 Midterm Election updates as Democrats, GOP fight for Senate, House of Representatives

Nancy Mace accuses Dem opponent of 'ducking' past support for gender reassignment surgery for minors

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is accusing her Democratic opponent, Annie Andrews, of "ducking" what she says was her past support for gender reassignment surgery for minors, citing the latter's opposition to a bill in the South Carolina legislature that would have banned such procedures.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Mace expressed shock that, as a mother, someone would, according to her, support things like castrations and double mastectomies being performed on children, as well as allowing biological boys to participate in girls' sports.

"My opponent is running and ducking from her public comments in March of 2021. My opponent very publicly, as a pediatrician and as someone who brags about her, quote, political advocacy work, stated not once but twice that she was opposed to a very specific piece of legislation in the state of South Carolina. It's H. 4047 that would ban a very permanent, irreversible sex change surgery in minor children," Mace told Fox.

"She called the legislation to ban that kind of surgery dangerous. She called that legislation an attack on our youth. And it wasn't until we called her out on it that she decided that she's now not for something that she was very publicly in support of just last year. And so it's really hard to play hide and seek from your public comments, because once you tweet it, it's on their public record forever. And that's how we discovered it," she added.

