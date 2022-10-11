2022 Midterm Election updates as Democrats, GOP fight for Senate, House of Representatives
Live updates from the 2022 Midterm Election campaign trail as Republicans and Democrats battle it out with just a weeks of campaigning left before election day in November. Stay up-to-date on events and latest news surrounding the 2022 midterms from Fox News!
Twitter lit up with support for Jennifer-Ruth Green, the GOP midterm candidate running to unseat Democrat Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Ind., in Indiana's First Congressional District, after Politico outed her as a victim of sexual assault.
Adam Wren, a correspondent for Politico, wrote a wide-ranging profile of Green last week that included revelations obtained from Green's military records that she was a victim of a sexual assault while serving in Iraq as a member of the U.S. Air Force. Despite several pleas from Green not to publish the previously undisclosed details of the assault, Politico moved forward with publication.
On Sunday, Green spoke with Fox News Digital exclusively about Politico's decision. Following the interview, supporters took to social media to defend her.
FIRST ON FOX: Republican Arizona Senate nominee Blake Masters and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., are set to headline an event this Friday addressing issues related to national security just weeks ahead of the November midterm elections.
The event, hosted by former Trump administration State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus and her national security advocacy organization POLARIS National Security, will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona and will include former Acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Chad Wolf.
Speaking with Fox News Digital, Ortagus explained that the event would include an hour-long discussion with Masters, Wolf and Graham, and would be an opportunity for people to see political leaders, as well as those running for office, on stage addressing the national security issues facing the country.
She insisted that the event was not a political or campaign event, but rather a discussion about the challenges someone dealing with national security implications, such as a current or potential U.S. Senator, might face.
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump.
A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Tshibaka, a Trump-backed Republican challenger who previously served as a commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration, is currently locked in a tight battle with Murkowski after the incumbent senator generated controversy by supporting the impeachment of former President Trump.
Alaska's 2022 race is unique thanks to a 2020 ballot measure in which voters approved ranked-choice voting in the state's elections, meaning both Tshibaka and Murkowski will appear on the ballot despite being members of the same party. The two emerged as the top two candidates in the state's nonpartisan blanket primary in August, and will face off with Democratic candidate Patricia Chesbro in November's general election.
Senate Republicans' largest super PAC is throwing its weight into Colorado as the party sees an opportunity to pick up a seat in a state President Joe Biden won by 13 points in 2020.
The Senate Leadership Fund is controlled by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and represents the largest war chest Senate Republicans have. Republican nominee Joe O'Dea is a construction CEO running as an avowed centrist. He is challenging Sen. Michael Bennet for the seat, who leads in polls by roughly 9 points.
O'Dea has distinguished himself from other 2022 senate candidates by rejecting connections with former President Donald Trump. He has repeatedly said Trump should not run for president in 2024.
The SLF has donated $1.25 million to O'Dea's super PAC, the American Policy Fund, according to Politico.
Concern over rising crime across the country is continuing to grow following a shooting outside the home of New York Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin just weeks ahead of the November midterm elections.
Suffolk County Police told Fox News that the shooting, which resulted in two 17-year-olds being shot with non-life threatening injuries, happened around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday in Shirley on Long Island.
Rep. Zeldin, R-N.Y., said in a statement that his two 16-year-old daughters were inside the home when the shooting happened while he had just departed the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park. He added in a tweet that one of the bullets landed just 30 feet from his two daughters.
The incident appeared likely to further Republican efforts to show that crime remains one of the top issues facing voters as they head to the polls in November.
The 2022 elections aren't until Nov. 8, but this week early voting in those contests begins in eight more states across the country.
Those states are the battlegrounds of Arizona and Ohio, as well as Maine, California, Montana, Nebraska, Indiana, and New Mexico. That according to information from the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Early voting is already underway in at least seven other states: Virginia, Minnesota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Vermont, Michigan and Illinois.
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was spotted on video sipping wine with Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., and Democratic donors during a recent Paris event highlighted by Maloney’s opponent in the midterm elections.
Schiff and Maloney embarked on a tour of Europe last week to fundraise from Democrats living abroad, Punchbowl News first reported. The New York Times’ Shane Goldmacher tweeted a screenshot Sunday of one of the fundraising invites to a "cocktail reception and dinner benefiting the DCCC" in Paris on Oct. 1.
Another invite tweeted by Goldmacher was to a DCCC fundraiser in Geneva, Switzerland, on Oct. 3.
A string of miscues from Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on the Senate campaign trail is fueling questions about his fitness for office.
Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, and his gradual return to the campaign trail has been marred by verbal stumbles and miscues.
"The [Philadelphia] Eagles are so much better than the Eagles!" Fetterman told a Philadelphia crowd late last month.
"I'm doing fantastic, and it's not about kicking balls in the authority or anything," Fetterman recently told MSNBC host Chris Hayes. (Fetterman mixed up the phrase "kicking authority in the balls," which is how Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz had described Fetterman.)
Fetterman's stumbles are providing Republicans with plenty of ammunition to raise questions about his fitness for office.
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is accusing her Democratic opponent, Annie Andrews, of "ducking" what she says was her past support for gender reassignment surgery for minors, citing the latter's opposition to a bill in the South Carolina legislature that would have banned such procedures.
In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Mace expressed shock that, as a mother, someone would, according to her, support things like castrations and double mastectomies being performed on children, as well as allowing biological boys to participate in girls' sports.
"My opponent is running and ducking from her public comments in March of 2021. My opponent very publicly, as a pediatrician and as someone who brags about her, quote, political advocacy work, stated not once but twice that she was opposed to a very specific piece of legislation in the state of South Carolina. It's H. 4047 that would ban a very permanent, irreversible sex change surgery in minor children," Mace told Fox.
"She called the legislation to ban that kind of surgery dangerous. She called that legislation an attack on our youth. And it wasn't until we called her out on it that she decided that she's now not for something that she was very publicly in support of just last year. And so it's really hard to play hide and seek from your public comments, because once you tweet it, it's on their public record forever. And that's how we discovered it," she added.
