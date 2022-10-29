2022 midterm election: Democrats, Republicans fight for control of Senate, House of Representatives

Fetterman says Pennsylvania Senate 'debate wasn't easy,' blames performance against Oz on stroke

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman said Saturday that his debate this week against his Republican challenger, Dr. Mehmet Oz, "wasn't easy" and blamed the struggles he faced throughout on a stroke he suffered in May.

During his remarks, which came during a weekend neighborhood rally held in Philadelphia, Fetterman attempted to defend his record on several issues, including concerns of rising crime.

"On a serious note, the debate wasn't easy, you know," Fetterman said to a crowd of his supporters. "It wasn't area [sic] five months after a stroke, but p. After that stroke, I got knocked down, but I got back up because I had to. And that's really the core value of our campaign. We are running for anyone that ever got knocked down that had to get back up, too. Any forgotten communities or community's towns that got left behind, that got knocked down, because they have to get back up."

Taking aim at his challenger, Fetterman claimed Oz has never stopped "reminding" voters of the stroke he suffered and suggested that he faces individuals at events who are "trying to get me to miss some words."

"You know, I know with my stroke Dr. Oz has never stopped reminding about that… again and again," he said. "At every event, everywhere I go, there's usually at least one person that's showing up trying to get me to miss some words. And that's the truth. It's no secret, I'm gonna miss some words, I'm gonna mush some words up together."

"How inspiring of a campaign is that is," Fetterman continued. "What kind of a real doctor has somebody that knows that he's sick rooting to have him not get any better?"

