Zoom lifts 40-minute limit for free holiday calls on these dates and times

It’s not quite the same as getting together in person, but it will do for now.

Millions of Americans will gather around the laptop – in lieu of the kitchen table – to connect with loved ones this holiday season in the fight against COVID-19. To that end, Zoom will lift its 40-minute time limits on free accounts to provide more time to chat with loved ones during select dates and times. And boy, is there a lot to talk about!

The video chatting platform recently announced the festive news, calling the global freebie "a token of appreciation" during this extraordinary time.

"Whether coming together on the final day of Hanukkah, celebrating Christmas, ringing in the New Year, or marking the last days of Kwanzaa, those connecting with friends and family won’t get cut short," Zoom said in a statement.

For those gathering virtually, the service’s traditional time limit will be automatically lifted from 10 a.m. ET on Dec. 17 to 6 a.m. on Dec. 19; from 10 a.m. ET on Dec. 23 to 6 a.m. on Dec. 26; and from 10 a.m. ET on Dec. 30 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Zoom suggests that users protect their sessions with a meeting passcode and enable the "waiting room" feature to keep out any unwanted party crashers, too.

