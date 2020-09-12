YouTube couple criticized for extravagant gender reveal on tallest building in the world

A couple who has amassed over 7.7 million followers on YouTube is facing criticism for their extravagant gender reveal party in Dubai.

The vloggers, known as the Ansala family, lit up the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, to reveal that their baby on the way will be a boy.

Anas and Asala Marwah posted a 15-minute video on their YouTube channel Tuesday, showing their behind-the-scenes preparation and the event itself.

The last few minutes of the video show a 10-second countdown in pink and blue lights on the side of the Burj Khalifa, before the mega skyscraper is lit up in blue with the words: “It’s a boy.”

The couple can be seen hugging each other and their friends and family who attended the event.

The video has gone viral, with more than 17.9 million views as of Saturday morning.

However, the couple is being blasted on social media for the party, both for its extravagance and timing, as one gender reveal party in Southern California with a "smoke-generating pyrotechnic device" caused a massive wildfire last weekend.

One person on Twitter suggested lighting up the Burj Khalifa could have cost the couple $95,000 -- though he added that the event could have also been a promotional event by the real estate developers who own the building.

Many people commented that the money should have been spent on helping others.

“People spending insane amounts of money on a gender reveal party, right after a gender reveal party set half of America on fire is like the most Dubai thing I've ever seen,” one person wrote.

Someone else pointed out that a massive gender reveal party in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t really a good look, either.

“Really really disgusting,” the Twitter user wrote. “In midst of global pandemic too.”

Last week, a family’s gender reveal party outside Los Angeles caused the El Dorado Fire, which has covered 13,920 acres as of Friday night, according to KTLA.

The television station reported that the wildfire grew by about 200 acres on Friday.

After the fire was started last week, Jenna Karvunidis, who is considered the creator of gender reveal parties, urged people to stop holding the parties.

"Stop it. Stop having these stupid parties," Karvunidis, from Pasadena, California, wrote Monday on Facebook. "For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid's penis. No one cares but you."

