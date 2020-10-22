World War II veteran celebrated 102nd birthday by skydiving

A 102-year-old World War II veteran recently got in touch with her inner daredevil and went skydiving in Maryland.

First Lt. Vivian C. "Millie" Bailey accomplished her birthday goal with the help of Skydive Baltimore, a 38-year-old company that is based in Churchville and has completed more than 1 million jumps. Photos of Bailey’s airborne adventure were shared on Facebook by Skydive Baltimore on Sunday.

“During a recent interview it was discovered that 102 year old WWII veteran First Lt. Vivian ‘Millie’ Bailey, who has been honored by two sitting presidents, had one wish left on her [bucket] list- to do a ‘parachute jump’ like president George [H.W.] Bush did when he turned 75, 80, 85 and 90,” the company explained in its Facebook post.

"It was our privilege to introduce the sport we love so much to Ms. Bailey and help make her dream a reality,” Skydive Baltimore’s President Lance Linton told Fox News. “She is one of the most inspirational people we have had the honor of sharing the skies with. We can only hope her story inspires others to never stop reaching for the sky."

Bailey was born in Washington, D.C. in 1918, according to the National Veterans Shrine & Register of Honor. She served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Women's Army Corps during World War II and was commissioned at Fort Des Moines, Iowa.

Later in life, she worked at the Veterans Administration and Social Security Administration, and even dedicated 23 years of service to the Howard County General Hospital Board of Trustees in Columbia, Maryland.

Moreover, Bailey has been described as someone who “supports public education, and ‘always’ supports our soldiers,” according to the national shrine and register.

When asked what it was like to skydive 10,000 feet for the first time, Bailey told WJLA-TV, "It was wonderful, a real thrill!"

