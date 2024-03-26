World travelers surprise security guard with helicopter ride over South Africa: ‘Big smile on his face'

Two friends made a man’s day after taking him on a helicopter ride as a "thank you" for his hard work.

Paige Goldstein and Chantel Wright are in their 20s and currently traveling the world while working remotely.

The pair, who are right now living in Cape Town, South Africa, were chatting with their apartment’s security guard, a man named Kasa, about a helicopter trip they had gone on previously, as SWNS noted.

During their discussion, Kasa mentioned to the girls that he'd never been on a helicopter — nor a plane, for that matter.

So, on Kasa’s next day off, the friends invited him to meet them for a surprise — and took him to a helipad for a remarkable helicopter ride over his hometown.

Goldstein, originally from Boston, Massachusetts, told SWNS that the two "got to know him and thought it would be a nice gesture."

The world traveler said Kasa was shocked at the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"He was very happy and had a big smile on his face the whole time," she said.

All three jumped in the helicopter and took in the scenic views of Cape Town — with Goldstein noting that Kasa even pointed out the apartment building where he works.

"It was really special to help him see Cape Town from a different perspective," she told SWNS.

The pair said they enjoyed giving something back to Kasa for all the work he does for travelers.

Goldstein added, "I think it’s very rewarding traveling to places where you can connect and build relationships with the locals."

After the helicopter ride, the three went for celebratory drinks, and Goldstein told SWNS that Kasa said he would remember the day for the rest of his life.

"He said he wanted to tell his future grandkids about it," she recalled.

Goldstein and Wright are part of a podcast called Fill Your Sol, in which three world-traveling women discuss their choice to travel while working remotely.

The three met in Hawaii and started the podcast in Sept. 2022.

Fox News Digital reached out to Goldstein and Wright for further comment.

