Woman's Bible withstands hurricane after storm destroys her home

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
- A Georgia woman says the only thing left standing in her home was her Bible after Hurricane Helene rolled in.
- The State Department announced that travels can now receive passports two weeks earlier.
- Delicious dinner idea from Chef Geoffrey Zakarian is easy to prepare and uses fresh ingredients.
GODWINK MOMENT – A woman said divine intervention kept her alive after winds from Hurricane Helene destroyed her Nashville, Georgia, home. Her Bible was left standing after the storm. Continue reading...
FAST TRAVEL – Passport processing previously took between size to eight weeks. Now, Americans can get the document sooner. Continue reading…
'GREAT WEEKNIGHT DINNER' – Chef, author and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian shared his "Classic Meatballs with Garlic Bread" recipe with Fox News Digital as an easy-to-make-at-home weeknight dinner idea. Continue reading…
BIG PRIME DEALS – Snag top tech steals from TVs to smart home devices. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion