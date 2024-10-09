Woman's Bible withstands hurricane after storm destroys her home

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

- A Georgia woman says the only thing left standing in her home was her Bible after Hurricane Helene rolled in.

- The State Department announced that travels can now receive passports two weeks earlier.

- Delicious dinner idea from Chef Geoffrey Zakarian is easy to prepare and uses fresh ingredients.

GODWINK MOMENT – A woman said divine intervention kept her alive after winds from Hurricane Helene destroyed her Nashville, Georgia, home. Her Bible was left standing after the storm. Continue reading...

FAST TRAVEL – Passport processing previously took between size to eight weeks. Now, Americans can get the document sooner. Continue reading…

'GREAT WEEKNIGHT DINNER' – Chef, author and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian shared his "Classic Meatballs with Garlic Bread" recipe with Fox News Digital as an easy-to-make-at-home weeknight dinner idea. Continue reading…

BIG PRIME DEALS – Snag top tech steals from TVs to smart home devices. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

