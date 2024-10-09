Expand / Collapse search
Woman's Bible withstands hurricane after storm destroys her home

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Bible

Hurricane Helene swept through a Georgia woman's home and destroyed everything but her Bible. (SWNS)

TOP 3:

- A Georgia woman says the only thing left standing in her home was her Bible after Hurricane Helene rolled in.

- The State Department announced that travels can now  receive passports two weeks earlier.

- Delicious dinner idea from Chef Geoffrey Zakarian is easy to prepare and uses fresh ingredients.

Geoffrey Zakarian and meatballs

Chef Geoffrey Zakarian, well-known from a variety of Food Network shows as well as his restaurants and cookbooks, has shared a delicious recipe with Fox News Digital. (Geoffrey Zakarian)

GODWINK MOMENT – A woman said divine intervention kept her alive after winds from Hurricane Helene destroyed her Nashville, Georgia, home. Her Bible was left standing after the storm. Continue reading...

FAST TRAVEL – Passport processing previously took between size to eight weeks. Now, Americans can get the document sooner. Continue reading…

'GREAT WEEKNIGHT DINNER' – Chef, author and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian shared his "Classic Meatballs with Garlic Bread" recipe with Fox News Digital as an easy-to-make-at-home weeknight dinner idea.  Continue reading…

BIG PRIME DEALS – Snag top tech steals from TVs to smart home devices. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split senior man and woman smiling

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

Deals