Woman rinses out hair dye at car wash in viral TikTok video

A woman allegedly prized her bathtub and sink so much that she decided to rinse her hair dye off at a car wash.

The instance was documented on TikTok on Saturday, and the video of her unconventional process has gone viral with more than one million likes and thousands of comments.

HOW TO COLOR YOUR HAIR AT HOME — AND COMMON MISTAKES TO AVOID

Using a red semi-permanent hair dye from Splat, the video shows the woman has stained her hands, hairline and shirt with the bold pigment.

"I wanted to look like Midnight Ruby," she explains to her son, who is recording. She also made sure to hold the boxed dye package up to the camera to show the look she was going for.

When asked where they are going, she replies simply, "To the car wash."

WOMAN WHO STYLED HAIR WITH GORILLA GLUE REPORTEDLY CONSIDERING LAWSUIT AFTER HOSPITAL VISIT

The video jumps to the pair sitting in a car at what appears to be a self-service car wash. Before the woman gets to rinse her hair, she waits for her other son to park his car at the other entrance, so she can rinse the dye out without being discovered.

"It is 40 degrees outside and I have to go out and wash this," she says ahead of her nighttime rinse session.

HOW TO KEEP HAIR HEALTHY WITHOUT THE SALON

The video shows her son helping her rinse her hair with a powerful hose. Her hair even gets blow-dried before she wraps it in a towel.

"It’s so cold," the woman remarks as she re-enters the car "Oh, I have many regrets."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman shared an update shortly after, which showed off her color results on styled hair.

"As you know, in order to get this out without ruining my porcelain bathroom – or my shower, sink or tub – I had to go to the car wash to get this out of my hair," she explains.

Although she recommends a car wash a good solution for rinsing out hair dye, TikTok has labeled the video with: "The action in this video could result in serious injury."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Meanwhile, the team behind Splat hair color is aware of the viral video.

"The final look, Midnight Ruby, looked absolutely amazing," Splat’s Vice President of Marketing Jenniffer Paulson told Fox News. "Our shades are extremely bold, so it’s smart to take some precautions."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"Any bold color user knows how important it is to prep, rinse separately and follow product directions," Paulson added. "If you use the product as directed and clean the area immediately following, you should have a great experience with our color."