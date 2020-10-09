Woman loans designer wedding dress to other brides for free

A woman in Minneapolis wants to help other brides feel special on their wedding day by loaning out her designer dress.

Last week, Tina Nguyen posted a photo of her wedding dress on Facebook Marketplace offering to lend it to other women for free.

“I absolutely loved my wedding dress, it was one of the best parts of being a bride,” she wrote in her ad. “If you are planning your wedding, or know someone who is, and can not afford a wedding dress, please connect with me. I’ll lend my dress for the bride for her big day.”

The dress is a Paloma Blanca, she said in her ad. It is made with three layers of silk and costs more than $2,000, according to Minneapolis television station KARE 11.

Nguyen wore the dress when she got married last year and decided to start loaning it out to other brides as a way to “just do something,” she told KARE 11.

She explained that while she was seeing all the bad news about the coronavirus and civil unrest, she was also seeing good news -- like that her friends were getting engaged.

"They're going through this whole pandemic thing," she told the station. "You know, the economics of it, to say, 'Oh my God, you know, we have to change plans' and all that. 'Do we even have a wedding?' And with that, you know, shopping for a dress, like, 'How does it work? Is it safe?'"

As she was thinking about her friends, she said she realized: “I have a pretty sweet wedding dress just sitting in my closet."

She herself received the dress as a gift from an American family who had “adopted” her after she graduated from Augsburg University.

Nguyen is a Vietnamese immigrant to the U.S. and she told KARE 11 that when she was planning her wedding, she tried on her dress and knew it was the perfect dress, but it was also quite pricey.

However, her “adopted” family helped her get it.

"I thought about, like, what a privilege it was for me to do that and to have that opportunity," she said. "And that's why I'm doing this, too, right? It's such a privileged day that so many people couldn't, and right now, obviously, a lot of people are struggling."

According to KARE 11, “several people” have already shown interest in Nguyen’s ad, which she titled “The sisterhood of the traveling wedding dress.”

She told the station that she wants to loan her dress out to as many brides as she can.

"I just want to offer it up and just, you know, share the joy," she said. "It made me feel like a bride. I wanted that for all other brides out there, especially during this time, I want that for them."

Nguyen has even taken it a step further by creating a Facebook group on Friday for other brides who want to do the same thing.

“This group is for anyone who also wants to offer their wedding dress up for upcoming brides and spread the love!” she wrote in one of the posts. “Please feel free to post their dresses that you are offering here with your link to the facebook marketplace or any other social media sites you use to spread the love.”

