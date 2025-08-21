Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Newsletter

Woman goes blind after drinking tainted cocktail, plus red meat can help your mood

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Two young women sitting in cafe bar drinking cocktails

A woman (not pictured) has shared her story of going blind after drinking a tainted cocktail while she was on vacation in Bali. (iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

'SHOT CAN KILL YOU': Travelers have been warned to avoid certain drinks abroad because of the potentially fatal effects.

WIND OF CHANGE: Hurricane Erin is bringing 100 mph winds and dangerous rip currents to coastal towns, prompting beach closures.

HAPPY MEALS: A new study reveals that those who consume lean red meat as part of a healthy diet have lower rates of depression and other mental health conditions.

Woman eating steak

The study examined thousands of adults and grouped them by red-meat intake and diet quality. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

BIG SAVINGS – From high-powered binoculars to essential home office gear, Amazon has discounts on a variety of products. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue