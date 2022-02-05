Wisconsin singer Franki Moscato vows to 'save kids from hurting themselves'

A young woman from Wisconsin who shot to national stardom several years ago during a stint on "American Idol" — and who for years has performed the national anthem in her home state and at scores of other locations and venues — now devotes herself to trying to end teen suicide and the bullying that often leads to it.

It is no small task, but Franki Moscato of Oshkosh, Wisc., says she's "ready" for the big challenge and has been for some time. And that she feels "blessed" to do what she does.

Moscato told Fox News Digital about her 501c3 nonprofit, the Franki Moscato Foundation, which she began in 2019.

"God called me to start my own nonprofit," she said in a recent interview, "so I would be better suited to help save kids from the growing epidemic of teen suicide."

The young woman of deep faith said, "My parents always told me to focus on things that I can ‘control' — and acting and storytelling have been something that I've done on stage and in front of the camera since a young age."

But "weirdly," said Moscato, "my own success and the attention it brought me caused me to lose all of my friends and to twice leave schools." She said she was "in a very dark place" for some time. Yet the bullying she suffered ultimately inspired her.

Once she came through to the other side — with the help of her loving family, and with prayer, her devotion to God and her faith, and a profound determination to push through problems — she decided to go out and help others.

She credits her local Catholic church, St. Raphael's in Oshkosh, Wisc., for being there for her and never wavering in support of her charitable work. Today, having grown up in the church, she is the church's solo pianist and singer for its Sunday services. (This past Christmas, she sang at all of the church's Christmas services.)

Moscato and a team she assembled recently created a public service announcement for TV, radio, and social media that is "scripted to ‘de-glamorize’ the issue of teen suicide," she said, "and to highlight the grievous realities of the problem."

"Many people know me for my singing of the national anthem," she told Fox News Digital.

But she is about far more than that.

(Check out her incredible performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner," below, in 2019, ahead of a Green Bay Packers football game.)

"My very first public anthem [performance] was for a local suicide awareness event in my community," she told Fox News Digital.

"I was only 11 at the time — and I remember staring into the eyes of the faces of children whose photos were taped to the gymnasium walls."

She added, "It was very despairing, but the sadness somehow fueled my delivery to honor all of those faces."

(Here she is, below, at a wee 11 years old, in 2013, belting out the anthem in front of a packed stadium.)

"My involvement [in the local suicide awareness program] escalated over the years," Moscato said.

"Eventually I spoke and performed moving songs of hope and faith for the families who mourned at this annual event."

None of what she does to this day, she emphasized, is about satisfying her "ego or anything like that."

Instead, her involvement in suicide prevention efforts "is to save kids from hurting themselves," she said.

Her path along the way included a try for the top spot on "American Idol" in 2019. After receiving a prized "golden ticket," she was eliminated in the Hollywood round in March 2019.

She has no regrets about trying for the "Idol" mantle. It was part of her journey as a performer and a singer, she said.

She also generously credits American Legion Post 234 in Omro, Wisc., for giving her many opportunities as a young singer to perform.

Moscato never takes payment for performing the national anthem, she also said.

Instead, she comes back again and again to a dedication to reaching young people who may be in crisis.

"Too many families are broken," she said.

"With so many things going on and to worry about in this world, this one focus is on my shoulders and God chose me to tackle it."

She added, "I'm ready."

Moscato currently attends an online program at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. She's studying business and political science.

She said the program allows her the flexibility and the time to work on her charitable projects as well as stay involved in musical training and performing.

On the subject of teen suicide, Moscato's foundation website lists these and other vital signs that people may be considering taking their own lives:

Talking about being a burden to others

Withdrawing from family and friends

Talking about wanting to die or wanting to kill themselves

Feeling unbearable emotional pain

Talking about having no reason to live

Showing rage or seeking revenge

Talking or thinking about death often

Getting things in order and saying goodbye to friends and family

The site points out that knowing these signs, providing compassionate listening without judgment, and helping someone get access to mental health resources are all important actions to take.

For more information about Franki Moscato's nonprofit foundation to combat teen suicide, and to watch her public service announcement, visit frankijo.com/foundation.

If you or anyone you know is in crisis, call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). It is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.