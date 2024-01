Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A graphic artist who creates fun seek-and-find puzzles is challenging people's attention to detail with this cold-weather brain teaser.

Gergely Dudás of Dresden, Germany, who shared the puzzle with Fox News Digital, shows an assortment of snow globes with winter-themed figurines inside.

The snow globes are filled with miniature trees, snowmen, reindeer — and four hidden stars.

Hint: The stars come in two different colors!

Dudás first posted this puzzle in January 2022 on his Facebook page, where his fans liked and shared the post.

"The details in this are amazing," one social media user commented. "I was so busy looking at the globes that I forgot to look for the stars! Thank you, Gergely!"

"Found them in less than a min, loved this one," another user wrote.

The comments reflect an array of opinions — from those who found the puzzle to be easy to those who found it a challenge.

"Bit tricky there! Got them all, but it took a bit," one user noted.

"Tricky, but found all 4!" another Facebook user wrote.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published a number of illustrated books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

Dudás' seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have also been featured on miniature prints and other pieces of merchandise.

He shares his brain teasers and math puzzles with thousands of dedicated followers on multiple social media platforms.

Need help locating all four stars?

See the solution on Dudás' website: https://thedudolf.blogspot.com/2022/01/can-you-find-four-stars.html