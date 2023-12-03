Expand / Collapse search
Wild deer runs loose inside California Sam's Club, video shows

Corona Police Department received several calls about runaway deer

Police capture deer, Animal control release him back into the wild. (Credit: Corona Police Department)

A deer was caught on camera dashing through the front door of a southern California Sam's Club. 

It was the culmination of a morning and early afternoon incident on Thursday for officers with the Corona Police Department, who had been on the buck's tail after receiving several calls about it being a runaway.

"The young buck ran through yards, jumped a wall, and took a brief dip in a backyard pool before entering Sam’s Club on Ontario Avenue where it was captured by police personnel," Corona PD wrote on Instagram with a video showing the deer prance into the club without a membership.

The department added some holiday cheer to the video with "Run Rudolph Run," a song by Chuck Berry, as an officer can be seen chasing the "mastermind deer."

    Runaway deer stands at the store's entrance prior to running about.

    Deer passes a shopper while running from police in Corona, Calif. Sam's Club.

    The buck appears to have traveled down a holiday aisle in the Corona Sam's Club.

The wild animal even appeared to peruse a festive aisle. The deer was "consoled" prior to Corona animal control arriving to help release the deer back into the wild. 

No injuries were reported as a result of the runaway deer. Sam's Club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.  

The Wireless Deer Fence website suggests people move away when deer are around and take cover to avoid confrontation. 