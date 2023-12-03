Wild deer runs loose inside California Sam's Club, video shows

A deer was caught on camera dashing through the front door of a southern California Sam's Club.

It was the culmination of a morning and early afternoon incident on Thursday for officers with the Corona Police Department, who had been on the buck's tail after receiving several calls about it being a runaway.

"The young buck ran through yards, jumped a wall, and took a brief dip in a backyard pool before entering Sam’s Club on Ontario Avenue where it was captured by police personnel," Corona PD wrote on Instagram with a video showing the deer prance into the club without a membership.

The department added some holiday cheer to the video with "Run Rudolph Run," a song by Chuck Berry, as an officer can be seen chasing the "mastermind deer."

The wild animal even appeared to peruse a festive aisle. The deer was "consoled" prior to Corona animal control arriving to help release the deer back into the wild.

No injuries were reported as a result of the runaway deer. Sam's Club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Wireless Deer Fence website suggests people move away when deer are around and take cover to avoid confrontation.