What is 'whelming,' the latest annoying dating trend?

As if online dating wasn’t already exhausting, hopeful singles are reportedly advised to be wary of the latest troubling trend — “whelming” from self-absorbed matches, who boast about having multiple romantic prospects.

In a Jan. 24 essay, a Self magazine writer claimed that “whelming” is the newest relevant term in the modern dating lexicon and described the phenomenon as “what happens when my matches spontaneously lament about how overwhelmed they are by their other matches instead of, you know, flirting with me.”

“It’s mildly irritating at best,” author Patia Braithwaite explained, mentioning that she’s had awkward run-ins with “whelming” matches three times so far to date, and particularly when using the app Bumble.

“As online dating becomes more commonplace, it would be nice if conversations mirrored the basic dignity that we expect [in real life,]” Braithwaite said of the unfortunate luck. “You wouldn’t approach someone in a bar and say, ‘Wow, 37 other people in this bar have expressed interest in me. I’m so overwhelmed.’”

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, hopeless romantics hunting for a special someone should steer clear of egotistical “whelmers” with narcissistic intentions.

“As if just getting out there isn’t insufferable enough,” the New York Post joked of the woe.

