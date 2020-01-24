Man reportedly caught cheating on kiss cam at soccer game

If you’re going to smooch someone on a stadium kiss cam, it should probably be the person you’re with.

One soccer fan recently sparked a social media firestorm after footage surfaced of him kissing a woman who reportedly wasn’t his wife or girlfriend.

In a Jan. 18 clip which has since been viewed over 27 million times online, a beaming Barcelona SC fan was seen kissing a tank top-clad woman at a game against Delfin in Ecuador before looking around, pulling his arm off her shoulders and slouching down in his stadium seat. As the embrace came to a hasty end, the woman’s face remained blank while the camera panned back to the field.

“When you kiss your side chick and realize your marriage is over [cause] you're on camera,” a Twitter user joked.

Commenters had a field day speculating whether or not the man’s suspicious body language indicated that he was actually cheating on his spouse or partner, poking fun at the situation and offering him words of advice. Even Nickelback chimed in.

Shockingly, new reports have claimed that the Barcelona SC fan was, indeed, being unfaithful during the now-viral moment. Metro identified the man as Deyvi Andrade, alleging that he has since admonished the attention and defended himself on Facebook and Instagram.

“You’ve already destroyed my relationship, what more do you want? You don’t know the psychological damage you have caused with your hatred directed at me,” he reportedly wrote online.

It remains unclear at this time whether or not Andrade was married to his now-ex, Metro claims. The man also reportedly apologized to his former flame, and begged for her forgiveness.

“I want to go back to living these moments by your side my lovely, I am really sorry and this is why I’ve come out in public to comment on this nonsense, so I can ask you to forgive me here on Instagram,” he allegedly said.

“I’m so confused but I want to get you back,” Andrade went on, adding the hashtags #ForgiveMe, #ILoveYou and #ComeBack.

Whether or not the man’s ex gives him a second shot, it’s safe to say the experience has taught him an invaluable life lesson: cheaters never win, after all.