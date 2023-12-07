West Virginia voted most festive state in the US; DC is voted least festive

It's the most wonderful time of the year … for most of the country, anyway.

Holiday cheer is not evenly distributed around the United States, with certain states taking their festivities more seriously than others.

So, which states embrace the spirit of the season? A recent study conducted by Innerbody Research found West Virginia is the most jolly state of them all.

The ranking of most festive states was determined by analyzing search data.

West Virginia has been clinging to the No. 1 spot for two years.

"West Virginia's two-year streak at the top isn't a coincidence. It's all about their unwavering holiday spirit," Maira Salcedo from Innerbody Research told Fox News Digital.

"Through Google Trends, we've seen a consistent buzz with festive searches, fueled by rich traditions, active community engagement and local events.

But here's the real secret sauce: West Virginia's got these charming Christmas towns that embody the true magic of the season.

"Places like West Virginia's Christmas City, where the holiday spirit comes alive, making it a must visit to experience the unique Christmas magic that only West Virginia can create. It's not just a ranking; it's an invitation to soak in the festive charm that defines West Virginia year after year."

Bluefield is West Virginia's trademarked Christmas City. One of the featured attractions is the Holiday of Lights, where guests are welcomed with 1.5 million lights on display.

The Holiday of Lights also features hayrides, a Ferris wheel, ice skating, s'mores and more.

With attractions like this, it comes as no surprise the state has been named most festive for two years running.

Rounding out the list of most festive states are Idaho, Utah, Nebraska and New Hampshire.

"At Innerbody, maintaining political neutrality is a priority. However, when reviewing our findings with CEO Eric Rodriguez, he found it interesting that nine out of our top 10 festive states lean more politically conservative," Salcedo said.

"This discovery sparks curiosity, and it's an avenue we may explore further in next year's study."

In our nation's capital, you may find more Scrooges than spirited carolers. Washington, D.C., was ranked the least festive area in the country.

"The revelation that our nation's capital has transitioned from its 18th position in last year's study to claim the title of the 'Grinchiest Region' this year is undeniably the most astonishing aspect of our findings," Salcedo said.

"This shift in rankings challenges preconceived notions about holiday cheer in a city that is typically associated with grand celebrations and festive spirit. It'll be fascinating to observe Washington, D.C.'s ranking next year, especially after the unexpected twist we encountered in this year's results."

"Ugly Christmas sweater" was the most-searched Christmas term this year.

Maryland, Hawaii, Florida and New York were the others found to be the least festive in the nation. For two of the states at the bottom of the list, climate likely plays a large role in the less festive spirit.

After all, having to bundle up in layers and trudge through the snow to get your Christmas tree is all part of the holiday experience. Just ask Clark Griswold from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

"Ugly Christmas sweater" was the most-searched Christmas term this year, knocking last year's most popular term "Christmas Eve" to the No. 2 spot.

"Advent calendar," "Christmas music" and "Christmas movies" were the other top searched terms.

Ugly Christmas sweaters have become popular during the holiday season, whether it be attire for a Christmas party or even for a contest to see whose sweater is the ugliest of them all.

As for how Americans spend their holidays, different traditions resonate more with different states.

Innerbody's research indicates there were just six search terms that were the top search in more than one state. Those terms were "Christmas Eve," "Secret Santa," "Christmas tree," "Christmas lights" and "Advent calendar."

Different states across the country had different top searched terms. For example, Washington and Oregon both searched "Advent calenders" the most while many on the East Coast searched for "Christmas trees."

People in North Dakota are still excited about their Christmas cards, while those in Kentucky are still holding onto their "Elf on a Shelf" tradition.

"The diverse preferences in top-searched festive terms across states stem from a blend of regional traditions, climate influences and local customs," Salcedo said. "Factors like media impact, community engagement and individual tastes contribute to the unique holiday celebrations observed in each state.

"As for ‘ugly Christmas sweater’ being our top-searched festive term, I am expecting to see a plethora of individuals in the U.S. rocking some Christmas couture this year."