Welsh town's anti-sex toilets will spray users with water

A Welsh town is set to install hi-tech toilets that would deter sexual activity by sounding an alarm and spraying the user with a cool blast of water.

Porthcawl, located on Wales' southern coastline, is planning to spend about $200,000 on the technologically advanced toilets at Griffin Park that will reportedly include myriad security features to limit "inappropriate sexual activity and vandalism."

At the sign of any suspicious or violent movement, sensors will automatically open the stall doors and sound a high-pitch alarm, with a spray of water jets soaking the user inside. The floors will also be weight-sensitive to make sure there's only one person in the stall at a time, according to WalesOnline

The new robo-toilets, whose plans were submitted by the Porthcawl town council, are set to replace the old facilities, which they say outlived their lifespan in terms of functionality and aesthetics. The new toilets will require a fee in order to use them, although it hasn't been decided yet.

“Rebuilding the public toilets is an important element of Porthcawl Town Council’s ambition to ensure that Porthcawl is a great place to live, work and to visit," a Porthcawl council member, Mike Clark, told WalesOnline.

Planning documents of the toilets detail other security features that will deter those who decide to sleep in the lavatory stall. If someone takes up residence in the toilet for an extended period of time, a warning message will play, combined with the lights and heating being turned off.

In addition, all of the toilets will be equipped with a full high-pressure floor and wall washer that may be activated after each use, or after a certain number of users per day. They will reportedly close each night for 10 minutes while the system cleans itself.

Twitter users wrote about the possible troubles a user might face with the weight-sensitive floors, as well as how the movement sensors would impact the disabled.

One user said: "weight-sensitive....good luck if you are obese!"

Another added: "Anti-disabled people toilets, cool."

The existing facilities in Griffin Park are set to close in October, while the demolition and construction of the new building takes place.