Impressive wedding proposal message caught by Google Maps

When people are planning to propose to their significant other, they often want to do something special. Nothing says “special” like having a moment that’s noticeable on Google Maps.

That’s exactly what happened to one couple from Germany. Last year, Steffan Schwarz proposed to his girlfriend using a cornfield, BBC reports. Using a seeding machine, he planted the cornstalks in a way that they spelled out the words “Willst du mich heiraten?” which translates to “Will you marry me?”

He says he had his girlfriend watch the footage as he flew a drone over the field in order to pop the question.

“At first she couldn't see it because the drone wasn't flying high enough. But when she realized, she said yes immediately," Schwarz told BBC.

Since then, the happy couple has been busy planning their wedding. Recently, Schwartz says an aunt of his who lives in Canada contacted him to share that the proposal message was visible on Google Maps. As seen on the site, his proposal message was clearly visible.

For the time being, the future Mr. and Mrs. can relive their happy moment anytime they look at an aerial view of their town on the popular map website.

Schwarz told the news outlet that he and his fiancé plan to wed in June. The groom added that he plans to use a drone during the ceremony to take photos.