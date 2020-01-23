Surprise proposal at baby shower brings tears of joy

Well, this seems like as good of a time as any.

A woman who thought that she was just having a baby shower ended up getting more than she bargained for. While most expecting mothers get baby-themed gifts during their showers, this mom-to-be got a new fiancé.

KaNeysha Greene, from Virginia, is eight months pregnant with her boyfriend’s baby, Fox 61 reports. The father, Kiron Peet, helped organize a baby shower that was held Jan. 18.

Little did Greene know that Peet had other plans.

At one point during the shower, he took the microphone and addressed the attendees, “One thing about KaNeysha, we’ve been through thick and thin. Y’all just don’t know, but we got through it.”

Peet continued, slowly tearing up, “Now that my daughter is coming into this life. I always told myself that … I didn’t have my dad and I want to raise my daughter with a mom and dad in the same house. My dad died when I was 10, and I’d do anything right now for him to be here right now in this moment. At the end of the day, I just want to ask … Ka'Neysha Greene, will you marry me?”

The heartwarming moment was captured on film and shared on social media, where it was viewed thousands of times.

It’s probably a good thing that Greene said yes.