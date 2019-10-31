Couple's beach wedding photo shoot goes viral after ocean tide ruins bride's dress

A Texas couple's beachside wedding photos didn't turn out quite the way they expected after an ocean tide caused them to tumble, ruining the bride's dress in the process.

In a now-viral photo shoot posted on Reddit, Tim and Bekah Blakely-Savage are seen being washed away by the ocean while they kiss and pose for the camera.

"We didn't necessarily intend on trashing the dress, but the ocean had other plans," Bekah captioned.

After getting married in Alaska last month, the newlyweds spontaneously decided to take a detour to Hawaii before returning home in Texas. While there, the couple figured they could also take some beach photos in their wedding garb.

"I used to live in Hawaii but my husband had never had the chance to visit, so when we found a great deal to pop over to the islands from Anchorage before we flew back home, we jumped on it," Bekah told Fox News.

"It was actually my mother's suggestion that we take some beach pictures in our wedding gear, as a juxtaposition to our official wedding pictures on the chilly mountaintops and frigid glaciers of Alaska."

The couple said they found a Hawaii-based photographer on Instagram and planned a sunset shoot at Makua Beach. Thanks to Mother Nature, they got their sunset and then some.

The aftermath of the incident caught on camera shows the couple drenched in water and sand. Still, they managed to make the best of the moment, all while smiling and holding on to each other.

Though it wasn't the photo shoot the couple was hoping for, it was certainly one they'll never forget. "We plan to frame them in a sequence going down the hall to our bedroom," Bekah wrote.

And despite the damage done to the bride’s white dress, Bekah said she managed to salvage it: "Shoutout to the world's best dry cleaner who still managed to get all the spots and stains out."