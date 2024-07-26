Get up to 80% on these items during Wayfair’s Black Friday in July sale

Black Friday isn’t just in November anymore. Wayfair is currently having their Black Friday in July sale, a huge clearance event that runs from July 26 to July 30. During the four-day sale, all of Wayfair’s brands are for sale, including AllModern, Joss & Main and Birch Lane.

"We are excited to bring a Black Friday sale to our customers this July, with our best deals since Way Day," Jon Blotner, chief commercial officer at Wayfair said. "This sale provides our customers with tremendous value and selection to outfit their homes and businesses with just what they need to enjoy the rest of summer or prepare for back to school."

You can get up to 80% on select items across all of Wayfair's categories, including kitchen items, outdoor furniture, bedroom sets and living room items. Some of the major brands you’ll see on sale include Cuisinart, GE and Sealy, among others.

Outdoor

Kitchen

Bedroom

Living room

Original price: $1,502.12

Wayfair is running some stellar deals on outdoor patio furniture. This four-person patio set is 73% off and includes a couch, two chairs and an outdoor coffee table, all with cushions included. It’s gray wicker design fits nicely with any outdoor setup you already have.

Original price: $405.98

Adirondack chairs are stylish, comfortable chairs, and the only thing that could make them better is adding rockers. You’ll get a set of rocking Adirondack chairs and you can choose between 14 different color options.

Original price: $225.99

When you want to relax with a good book or your favorite show, an egg swing chair is one of the comfiest places to do so. This chair comes with a stand and everything you need for an easy setup. It has a 350-pound weight capacity, so it’s ideal for kids and adults alike.

Original price: $2,324

Eating your meals outside during nice weather is simply more enjoyable. You can get a seven-person dining set that can fit your entire family and is durable even in bad weather. Plus, this set is a whopping 72% off.

Original price: $245

An outdoor rug offers comfort and style all in one. Place it under your dining table or patio set, and you’ll feel like you’re relaxing inside, just with all the benefits of being outdoors. You can get a geometric outdoor rug on sale for just over $100.

DECKED-OUT BACKYARDS HELP HOMES SELL FOR MORE: HERE’S WHAT TO INCLUDE IN YOUR BACKYARD PARADISE

Original price: $239.99

Have you been meaning to upgrade your pots and pans? Grab a nonstick, 10-piece cookware set for less than $100 on Wayfair right now.

Original price: $1,100

If you’ve always wanted a retro-looking refrigerator, you can get this Energy Start refrigerator that looks like it’s straight out of the 50s. It works just as well as any modern-day refrigerator you’d get, it just comes in vintage colors and sizes.

Original price: $299

A GE stand mixer can make baking and cooking a lot easier. With its tilting head, you can add ingredients with ease, without having to take the entire bowl off. It’s currently on sale for less than $100 — a $200 savings.

Original price: $445

A new kitchen faucet with more capabilities can help make dishwashing less of a hassle. This single handle pull-down faucet comes in many different finishes, so you can match it to the rest of your kitchen.

Original price: $419.97

Anyone who has a refrigerator that makes its own ice knows how nice it is to have ice on demand. For those who don’t have that luxury, a countertop ice maker can get the job done just as well. A Nugget ice maker can make up to 33 lbs. of ice each day.

Original price: $429.99

A nice bed frame can help you get a better night’s sleep. This wood frame is beautifully made and has detachable pillows that create a sleek-looking headboard. Currently, you can get $230 off the entire frame.

13 PICKS FOR CREATING THE PERFECT SUMMER BEDROOM

Original price: $1,749

Mattresses are typically in the thousands, so this Serta hybrid mattress that’s currently $799 is a steal. It’s soft, cooling and works with adjustable bases.

Original price: $689

A Yarber Grover double dresser comes in multiple different wood finishes and is complete with six drawers. It’s over 50% off, making it an affordable option for anyone who needs to add extra storage space in their room.

Original price: $829.99

Want a high-tech bed frame? The Antioch bed frame has storage and LED lights built-in. It’s a wood and metal frame that has two drawers under the bed, drawers built into the headboard and lights on the side.

Original price: $250

You can get a comfortable comforter set from Eddie Bauer that comes in gray or navy blue and reverses, so you have a plaid side to show off, too. The set comes with shams and a comforter, all for under $100.

Original price: $955

Need a new stand for your television? The Ludlow entertainment stand has enough drawers to store everything your need safely. It’ll fit your TV easily and provides a modern look for your living room.

Original price: $879.99

This Perdue velvet convertible sofa is ideal for small spaces. It comes in a handful of fun colors and folds down into a bed for guests. It’s currently 70% off and ships ready to assemble.

Original price: $519.99

Adding a recliner to your living room makes the space feel cozier and adds seating. This overstuffed recliner is made from faux leather, giving it a classy look while still being durable.

Original price: $1,710

Add some fun to your living space with a Cattima cow-print ottoman. This luxury piece of furniture is made from genuine leather and is a great place to rest your feet, books or other belongings. You can save nearly $1,400 on this ottoman through Wayfair’s sale.

Original price: $1,099.99

A corduroy sofa couch is a great place to lounge after a long day. It’s small enough to fit anywhere in the living room, but big enough to fully lay down on. It comes in two neutral colors: beige and gray.