Wayfair Black Friday: Save big on appliances and home furnishings

Find Black Friday discounts on sofas, dryers, fridges and more

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Find great prices on furniture and appliances at Wayfair this Black Friday.

Find great prices on furniture and appliances at Wayfair this Black Friday. (iStock)

Save big on appliances and home furnishings during Wayfair's Black Friday sale. You can find discounts across several categories, including soft furnishings, kitchenware and living room furniture. 

Enjoy some of the lowest prices of the year, like this queen-size memory foam mattress, and stock up on everything you need for your home and kitchen. The sale runs through Dec. 8 and customers will find deals on all their holiday home needs.

Here are 16 spectacular deals to get you started:

Power reclining heated massage chair: on sale for $440

Original price: $1,800

This power lift chair is heated.

This power lift chair is heated. (Wayfair)

The wide Microfiber Power Lift Recliner provides relaxation for both homeowners and guests. The chair is upholstered in soft, durable microfiber and is equipped with a powerful lift mechanism to assist those who need help standing. The heating and massage features help relax tense muscles and improve circulation.

Bivens rolling cabinet bed: on sale for $1,520

Original price: $2,299

Stow away extra sleeping area in this cabinet.

Stow away extra sleeping area in this cabinet. (Wayfair)

This Bivens rolling cabinet bed is the perfect solution if you need extra bedding. This sleek chest can easily move from one room to another, transforming into a queen-size bed. The queen-size bed includes a cool-gel memory foam mattress. 

Navaeh Sleeper Sofa: on sale for $360

Original price: $430

This sectional is perfect for small spaces.

This sectional is perfect for small spaces. (Wayfair)

This sleeper sectional sofa is designed with a sleek, modern look and is a perfect choice for small spaces. It features soft fabric upholstery on a hardwood frame, overstuffed back cushions and an innerspring. The sectional sofa is built with a hidden bed underneath that can be converted into a full-size sleeper sofa.

Swivel barrel chair: on sale for $399

Original price: $682

This swivel chair is perfect for a reading nook.

This swivel chair is perfect for a reading nook. (Wayfair)

This barrel chair combines a curving silhouette with a convenient 360-degree swiveling feature. The frame includes a tight back that slopes into the arms for a contoured feel. There is a seat cushion with a removable cover and zipper, making for easy cleaning.  

Hybrid mattress in a box: on sale for $219.99

Original price: $379.99

Try this hybrid mattress for ultimate comfort.

Try this hybrid mattress for ultimate comfort. (Wayfair)

For the ultimate sleep experience, get a great deal on this Hybrid Spring Mattress. The mattress is made with Aircool materials and is able to reduce body heat by 30% during sleep. 

HENCKELS steak knife set: on sale for $29.99

Original price: $112

Buy this set of knives as a gift.

Buy this set of knives as a gift. (Wayfair)

This forged accent steak knife set features four knives, each with a handsome handle, stored in a black gift box. The knives are made from high-quality German stainless steel, excellent for precision cutting. The knives are stamped with the single-man Henckels logo.

North Valley spruce tree : on sale for $129.99

Original price: $261.99

Try an artificial tree that is pre-lit.

Try an artificial tree that is pre-lit. (Wayfair)

This artificial Christmas tree makes it easy to prepare your home for the holidays. Its metal stand anchors the tree, which comes with pre-strung white lights. The tree also breaks apart into separate sections for easy storage.  

Kingswood fir pencil tree: on sale for $132.99

Original price: $289.99

This tree fits in any corner of your home.

This tree fits in any corner of your home. (Wayfair)

Set up Christmas in no time with this easy-to-use Kingswood Fir Pencil tree. This festive artificial Christmas tree features a slim silhouette and lush PVC branches. It arrives pre-lit, and its warm white lights add brightness to any room in your home.

Faux leather task chair: on sale for $149.99

Original price: $379.90

Add elegance to your home office with this chair.

Add elegance to your home office with this chair. (Wayfair)

This faux leather swivel chair adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to your office space. The weathered faux leather upholstery shows a glossy finish, and the foam filling keeps you comfortable for long work hours. 

Wide sideboard: on sale for $459.99

Original price: $1,189,90

Put this elegantly crafted sideboard in your living room. 

Put this elegantly crafted sideboard in your living room.  (Wayfair)

This 60-inch-wide sideboard from the Kelly Clarkson collection has a mid-century design that will fit with most decor. The door fronts highlight striking hexagonal embellishments, bringing a subtle visual texture and dimension to the design. There's plenty of room inside for all your daily essentials. 

Area Rug in Beige/Gray: on sale for $134.99

Original price: $424.90

Treat your living area to this beautiful rug.

Treat your living area to this beautiful rug. (Wayfair)

This modern abstract rug, features a pattern in hues of beige, blue and rust. It's power-loomed in Turkey from a combination of polypropylene and polyester, and is ideal for rooms with heavy foot traffic. 

GE Double wall oven: on sale for $2,497

Original price: $4,443 

Turn this oven on from anywhere.

Turn this oven on from anywhere. (Wayfair)

Upgrade your kitchen appliances with this GE Self-Cleaning Convection Electric Double Wall Oven. It incorporates smart home technology, so you can control it with remote notifications. Save time by conveniently preheating and monitoring your oven from anywhere using the GE appliances kitchen app.

Faux leather convertible sofa: on sale for $299.99

Original price: $910

This couch folds flat for extra sleeping room.

This couch folds flat for extra sleeping room. (Wayfair)

The Seylow Transitional futon is a stunning combination of thick cushioning with tufted faux leather, sleek arms, tapered wooden legs and a vintage look that takes you back to the bold and luxurious days of the 1950s. This multi-functional piece is ideal for small living room spaces.

GE 3 Piece Kitchen Appliance Package: on sale for $2,600

Original price: $3,257 

This all-black appliance set includes a range, refrigerator and microwave.

This all-black appliance set includes a range, refrigerator and microwave. (Wayfair)

This all-black appliance set includes a range, refrigerator and microwave. The refrigerator, with three full-width shelves and the largest capacity in its class, is big enough to easily store large or bulk food items. The range includes a standard oven and a removable full-width storage drawer.

Gas dryer: on sale for $577.99

Original price: $749

This dryer is easy to install in small areas.

This dryer is easy to install in small areas. (Wayfair)

This no-nonsense gas dryer from GE has a flat back design, so you can easily install it in small areas like closets and utility rooms. The rotary mechanical controls make it easier to set cycles.

Samsung extra large capacity smart front load washer: on sale for $798

Original price: $1,199

Wash your laundry in under 30 minutes with this washer.

Wash your laundry in under 30 minutes with this washer. (Wayfair)

This Samsung extra large capacity smart front load washer with super speed wash and steam, can powerfully clean a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes. The load washer has steam, which lets you gently remove stains without any time-consuming pretreatments.

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

