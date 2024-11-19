Wayfair Black Friday: Save big on appliances and home furnishings

Save big on appliances and home furnishings during Wayfair's Black Friday sale. You can find discounts across several categories, including soft furnishings, kitchenware and living room furniture.

Enjoy some of the lowest prices of the year, like this queen-size memory foam mattress, and stock up on everything you need for your home and kitchen. The sale runs through Dec. 8 and customers will find deals on all their holiday home needs.

Here are 16 spectacular deals to get you started:

Original price: $1,800

The wide Microfiber Power Lift Recliner provides relaxation for both homeowners and guests. The chair is upholstered in soft, durable microfiber and is equipped with a powerful lift mechanism to assist those who need help standing. The heating and massage features help relax tense muscles and improve circulation.

Original price: $2,299

This Bivens rolling cabinet bed is the perfect solution if you need extra bedding. This sleek chest can easily move from one room to another, transforming into a queen-size bed. The queen-size bed includes a cool-gel memory foam mattress.

Original price: $430

This sleeper sectional sofa is designed with a sleek, modern look and is a perfect choice for small spaces. It features soft fabric upholstery on a hardwood frame, overstuffed back cushions and an innerspring. The sectional sofa is built with a hidden bed underneath that can be converted into a full-size sleeper sofa.

Original price: $682

This barrel chair combines a curving silhouette with a convenient 360-degree swiveling feature. The frame includes a tight back that slopes into the arms for a contoured feel. There is a seat cushion with a removable cover and zipper, making for easy cleaning.

Original price: $379.99

For the ultimate sleep experience, get a great deal on this Hybrid Spring Mattress. The mattress is made with Aircool materials and is able to reduce body heat by 30% during sleep.

Original price: $112

This forged accent steak knife set features four knives, each with a handsome handle, stored in a black gift box. The knives are made from high-quality German stainless steel, excellent for precision cutting. The knives are stamped with the single-man Henckels logo.

Original price: $261.99

This artificial Christmas tree makes it easy to prepare your home for the holidays. Its metal stand anchors the tree, which comes with pre-strung white lights. The tree also breaks apart into separate sections for easy storage.

Original price: $289.99

Set up Christmas in no time with this easy-to-use Kingswood Fir Pencil tree. This festive artificial Christmas tree features a slim silhouette and lush PVC branches. It arrives pre-lit, and its warm white lights add brightness to any room in your home.

Original price: $379.90

This faux leather swivel chair adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to your office space. The weathered faux leather upholstery shows a glossy finish, and the foam filling keeps you comfortable for long work hours.

Original price: $1,189,90

This 60-inch-wide sideboard from the Kelly Clarkson collection has a mid-century design that will fit with most decor. The door fronts highlight striking hexagonal embellishments, bringing a subtle visual texture and dimension to the design. There's plenty of room inside for all your daily essentials.

Original price: $424.90

This modern abstract rug, features a pattern in hues of beige, blue and rust. It's power-loomed in Turkey from a combination of polypropylene and polyester, and is ideal for rooms with heavy foot traffic.

Original price: $4,443

Upgrade your kitchen appliances with this GE Self-Cleaning Convection Electric Double Wall Oven. It incorporates smart home technology, so you can control it with remote notifications. Save time by conveniently preheating and monitoring your oven from anywhere using the GE appliances kitchen app.

Original price: $910

The Seylow Transitional futon is a stunning combination of thick cushioning with tufted faux leather, sleek arms, tapered wooden legs and a vintage look that takes you back to the bold and luxurious days of the 1950s. This multi-functional piece is ideal for small living room spaces.

Original price: $3,257

This all-black appliance set includes a range, refrigerator and microwave. The refrigerator, with three full-width shelves and the largest capacity in its class, is big enough to easily store large or bulk food items. The range includes a standard oven and a removable full-width storage drawer.

Original price: $749

This no-nonsense gas dryer from GE has a flat back design, so you can easily install it in small areas like closets and utility rooms. The rotary mechanical controls make it easier to set cycles.

Original price: $1,199