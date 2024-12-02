Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale: 15 deals under $100

Cyber Monday sales are rolling out, and Walmart is leading the pack with some truly amazing deals. From mattresses to shoes, toys, kitchen gadgets and more, there are plenty of items you can find on sale for under $100.

Through December 2, you can find major discounts on most of Walmart’s inventory. It’s the perfect time to get holiday gifts or stock up on personal and home items. Here are 15 of Walmart’s sales you’ll want to take advantage of.

Original price: $36

Upgrade your travel mugs with this pack of two RTIC stainless steel tumblers. They’re double-walled, vacuum-sealed tumblers that have airtight locks that help your hot drinks stay hot, and your cold drinks stay cold.

Original price: $65

Treat yourself to an incredibly comfortable pair of sneakers when you choose Skechers Summits. Ideal for athletes and everyday wearers, these will be your go-to shoes for all occasions.

Original price: $78.98

Can’t get enough of Star Wars? Or know someone in your life who spends all their time talking about it? This LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader helmet is the perfect collector’s item. It’s a challenge, too, so LEGO-lovers will appreciate the complexities of the helmet.

Original price: $169

Right now, you can get three Ninja systems all for under $100. The Ninja grand kitchen system comes with the classic Ninja blender, a food processor, a smoothie cup and multiple extra blades.

Original price: $320

Finally, get a decent vacuum for less than a few hundred dollars. For under $70, you can get a six-piece cordless vacuum set. The set comes with a stick vacuum that comes apart to create a hand-held vacuum with multiple attachments. You get a 45-minute runtime on a full charge and two speed modes.

Original price: $159

Get truly noise-canceling headphones when you choose a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones. Beats are popular for a reason: they’re stylish, comfortable and deliver a clear sound, blocking out external noise. You’ll get up to 22 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Original price: $149

Tired of buying ice? A portable electric ice maker can make up to 48 ice cubes in under 20 minutes. If you need more, wait 24 hours, and you can get up to 110 lbs. of ice.

Original price: $119.99

A Miko home air purifier is large enough to clean spaces up to 925 square feet, making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens and other big rooms. It’s quiet, easy to control and on sale for $65 off.

Original price: $69.98

The oversized sweatshirt look is in, and this Fantaslook oversized color block sweatshirt doesn’t disappoint. It comes in 15 different colors and is made from high-quality fabric that’s soft and breathable.

Original price: $338

Whether it’s a gift for yourself, a Michael Kors Jet Set tote makes a statement. It’s large enough to be a carry-on when you’re traveling, but small enough to work as an everyday bag as well. It has a large inner pocket and two zip pockets on the outside.

Original price: $169.99

Instead of paying high prices for every item you need for your new baby, a Pamo nursery center contains a playpen, changing station, carrier, storage and toys, all for under $100! The nursery center is easily moveable, and it all comes apart, so you can travel with it easily.

Original price: $129.99

Gift relaxation this year with a Comfier heated foot massager. Shaped like an adorable sheep, the massager has two heating levels and three vibration modes.

Original price: $135

Camping doesn’t need to be uncomfortable, not with this portable folding camping cot. It has a thick mattress that lies on top, and the oversized cot makes for a comfortable place to sleep or lounge. The cot is also adjustable, so it can be used as a chair or bed.

Original price: $319.99

You don’t need to carry around clunky jumper cables any more thanks to the AVAPOW car battery jump starter. It’s small enough to store in your trunk or glove box, but powerful enough to jumpstart a dead battery. There are also two USB ports for emergency charging.

Original price: $319.99

Looking for an affordable mattress? Look no further than this eight-inch memory foam twin mattress. It’s just under $100 and has a layer of gel memory foam that helps provide a better night’s sleep. It’s medium firm, so it’s more plush than your regular firm mattress while still offering proper back support.