Amazon Cyber Monday: Grab discounts on Amazon brand electronics and more

Original price: $249.99

The Amazon Echo Show 10 is a smart display that can automatically turn to face you while you move around the room. It has a 10.1-inch HD screen and a motorized screen that automatically rotates to track you. It also has a built-in camera that can be used remotely.

Original price: $599

Amazon has several deals on its Fire TVs during its Cyber Monday event, like this Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV. The unit is rated for HDR10 and HLG to produce a stellar display to watch vibrant shows and movies. The TVs also feature Amazon Alexa.

Original price: $229.99

This Fire tablet has an 11-inch screen, an octa-core processor and 14 hours of battery life. It is the latest version of Amazon’s signature tablet.

Original price: $119.98

You can score the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Blink Video Doorbell at 47% off the list price. The All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's most powerful model yet, featuring lightning-fast app starts and fluid navigation. The Blink Video Doorbell lets you see, hear and speak to visitors with 1080p HD day and infrared night video and two-way audio.

Original price: $699.99

The Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop with Sonic Mopping is a robot vacuum that uses a scrubbing action and Shark's proprietary cleaning solution to clean hardwood floors. It also has a Matrix Clean system that ensures no spots are missed.

Original price: $149.95

The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a 6-quart, 9-in-1 cooker that can pressure-cook, slow-cook, steam, sauté and more. It has a WhisperQuiet valve and cover that combine to diffuse steam and dampen the noise level. It also has a new steam-release valve that makes depressurizing the Duo Plus quieter and safer.

Original price: $349.95

The Vitamix E310 is a high-powered blender offers high performance that does not sacrifice quality, versatility and durability. The blender features 10 speed settings and a pulse feature. It has a 48-ounce capacity and is good for making smoothies, soups and bar-quality ice. It also has a self-cleaning function.

Original price: $329.99

Grab this powerhouse KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer. This mixer is built to take on any task with durable, built-to-last metal construction and 59 touchpoints around the mixer bowl for great mixing results. It can quickly become the crown jewel in any baker's kitchen.

Original price:$94.79

Keep your documents safe from water and fire damage with this steel security safe . This safe is large enough to store valuables and is easy to install and program.

Original price: $169.95

The Nespresso VertuoPlus is a coffee and espresso machine that uses centrifugation technology to brew coffee and espresso. Just insert a capsule and close the lever. Once activated, the device reads the barcode on the capsule, blends ground coffee with water, and delivers quality coffee in a larger cup.