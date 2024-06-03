Viral TikTok video of red-spotted dog has fans flipping out over what her colorful spots mean

An adorable video of a black and white border collie mix with red spots recently went viral on TikTok, and fans of the pup are acutely concerned over the reason for her colorful specks.

Though the video of Rosie, from southeast Pennsylvania, has stirred up conversation in the comment section and amassed more than 10 million views, the TikTok account belonging to West Leigh Veterinary Care is hoping for 10,000 followers before indulging in the backstory of the spots.

But Fox News Digital got the inside scoop on Rosie, and many frightened social media spectators can relax as she is perfectly healthy; and she was not hit with paintballs.

"It’s a dog-safe dye," Tim Mosebey, a veterinarian of nearly 20 years and owner of West Leigh, told Fox News Digital. "My girlfriend likes to dye her for fun. Each of our dogs has a color."

Mosebey said he was shocked to learn the video had gone viral before bedtime the same day it was posted to social media.

"One of my employees is super into TikTok," he said. "Everybody’s been telling us for months, ‘Oh, you get to get on it.’"

West Leigh opened only two months ago, and the clinic is looking to serve furry patients and educate animal owners while also having a little bit of fun on social media, too.

"The video was spur of the moment and probably took five minutes to make," Mosebey said. "We just ran with it and made a silly little video."

In the clip, Mosebey is disguised in a long brown wig as "Ordinary Girl," sung by Miley Cyrus for the Disney Channel television series "Hannah Montana," plays in the background.

The goal of the video was to determine if Rosie could pinpoint Mosebey as a male or female.

"Some dogs being more fearful around men is a very common thing," he said.

The verdict? Rosie cannot be fooled, and her expression says it all.

But Rosie’s social media fame is just getting started. Mosebey and his girlfriend rescued her a little more than a year ago from an abusive home, though they weren’t aware of her mistreatment at the time.

"The owner was done with her," Mosebey said. "She came from a house that had horrific animal abuse situations, but we knew nothing about this until months later. Part of the story we got from the owner was that the husband was out of town, but he was actually in prison."

"He was in prison for animal abuse," he added.

Mosebey said her new family learned to be delicate with her until she felt entirely comfortable in her new home. Now, Rosie travels with one of her parents to work almost every day and enjoys her siblings, which include two dogs, three cats and a horse.

The West Leigh TikTok account plans to tell Rosie’s whole story to her fans at a later date.

"She’s a crazy, little, almost 2-year-old dog," Mosebey said.