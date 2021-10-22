This viral paper towel hack will double your roll and blow your mind

You never know what you have until it's gone. We're talking about paper towels.

A TikTok gone viral is the simplest way to double the life of your paper towel roll. Just cut it in half. That's it.

User @Shessunday simply takes a large knife to the paper towel roll and saws it in half. One person commented "I jumped up and did this! Genius." Another offered the advice, "I tried this, you need a really really sharp knife."

Many viewers mistakenly thought the paper towels were going to be used as toilet paper, but that isn't @shesssunday's intention.

"I had to try it, great for kids because mine take like three at a time," she captioned the video.

The TikTok video has so far garnered more than two million views.