Viral coffee hack could transform morning brew, plus family unearths royal treasure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

PINCH PERFECT: Salt in coffee is gaining popularity as users rediscover traditional method to balance flavor, reduce bitterness.

GOING BANANAS: A gorilla charged and shattered a layer of viewing glass at the San Diego Zoo, leaving visitors shocked.

FABULOUS DISCOVERY: A family found 70 gold coins worth $308,000 in their backyard.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

EARLY START – Grab your Advent calendar now and make the countdown to Christmas more exciting. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION