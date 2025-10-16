Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Newsletter

Viral coffee hack could transform morning brew, plus family unearths royal treasure

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Two people sitting with coffee cups in cafe, one black coffee/espresso and one latte

A new viral trend is changing how people enjoy their morning coffee. (iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

PINCH PERFECT: Salt in coffee is gaining popularity as users rediscover traditional method to balance flavor, reduce bitterness.

GOING BANANAS: A gorilla charged and shattered a layer of viewing glass at the San Diego Zoo, leaving visitors shocked.

FABULOUS DISCOVERY: A family found 70 gold coins worth $308,000 in their backyard.

Split image of gold coins, stock photo of gardener

A couple stumbled on a hidden stash of gold coins while working in their backyard garden. (iStock; David Guest Numismatics)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

EARLY START – Grab your Advent calendar now and make the countdown to Christmas more exciting. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue