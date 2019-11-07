Angry mom confronts son's bully in expletive-laced video: 'I'll rip your face off'

There’s nothing like a mother’s rage.

A video of an angry mom confronting her son’s alleged bully, in which she threatens to “rip” the child’s “face off,” has gone viral.

The video, posted on Twitter by the blog London Streets, shows an irate woman confronting a boy who she accuses of touching her son.

The furious mom gets up close and personal with the apparent bully, who is filming her, and begins “daring” the unidentified person to touch her son again.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE.

The alleged bully is heard telling the woman “you can’t touch me, you ain’t allowed to touch me.”

At one point, the woman is seen stepping away from the child but returns after taking off her hat and putting her hair in a ponytail.

“I ain't from around here, you know who I am? I'm [child's] mom, I'm [child's] mom, yeah. No, I ain't gonna stop getting close,” the woman yells.

“Touch my son again and I’ll rip your [expletive] face off, I’ll rip your mom’s face off, your dad’s face off … touch him, I dare you to. I [expletive] dare you to.”

The mom added, “I’m warning you, I’m warning you — one more [expletive] time.”

The viral video has been viewed more than 64,000 times. Online commenters cheered on the woman for defending her son.

“I would smash the kids [sic] head in, I think she showed restraint considering!” someone tweeted. “This is how you protect your child, this is the language that bullies are familiar with.”

“Good on her! Kid knows his rights too much ‘you’re not allowed to touch me’ yet doesn’t know how to behave towards others,” another Twitter user wrote.

“It’s a mother’s natural instinct to protect their children,” someone else tweeted.

Some comments suggested that, while the mother's reaction was understandable, she should have taken a less aggressive approach.

“Probably better to find out where the kid lives and go back and have an adult discussion about what’s been happening,” read one comment. “I’m sure the bully’s parents would be ashamed and would be angry with their son. Could even end with a long term friendship between bully and bullied.”