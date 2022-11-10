Veterans Day: 'Grateful for their sacrifices,' says Rev. Franklin Graham

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 — and on this federal holiday, the nation honors and celebrates our military veterans for their hard work, their sacrifice and their utter dedication to our country.

The Rev. Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse and Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, shared with Fox News Digital his thoughts about this day.

"I want to thank all of the veterans who have served and protected our nation with honor — I couldn’t be more grateful for their sacrifices," he said.

Graham added, "My son, Edward, served in the U.S. Army for 16 years, and he was deployed on multiple combat missions within Special Forces."

He said, "These deployments can be extremely difficult, not just on the soldier, but on the family that waits for our soldiers at home."

He said as well, "I couldn’t be more proud of my son and the millions of other men and women across this country who have put on the uniform and laid their lives on the line to protect our nation from evil."

Expressing the beliefs of millions of other Americans, he also said, "They are our heroes, and they deserve our honor, respect and gratitude."

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, federal buildings are closed on this day if it falls on a weekday — as it does this year. Many schools, businesses and banks are closed as well.

A number of people shared their thoughts about Veterans Day, including those who posted comments on earlier articles.

Some acknowledged how difficult it is for veterans to talk about their service — or even receive thanks for their efforts.

Here are a few thoughts shared with Fox News Digital.

"My son is one of these quiet heroes," one person wrote.

"I needed you here as much as you needed me there."

"He doesn't need or want attention for his service. I honor his service by donating to Wreaths Across America, something we decided on together."

Another person wrote, "I served in Vietnam, and when my tours were over, I went home and put it behind me. I don't expect anyone to thank me for my service."

Added this same individual, "It was just something I did as a young man."

Today, he also said, "When I see the U.S. flag being brought out in my neighborhood on Veterans Day, that is all the thanks I need."

And yet another person wrote, "I am a retired U.S. Navy sailor. I am always a bit embarrassed when people thank me for my service. For a long time, I really didn't have what I thought of as an appropriate response."

He added, "I would just stammer and say thanks back, but that made the encounter even more uncomfortable. Now, I just say, ‘No, thank you for being an American worth fighting and dying for. I needed you here as much as you needed me there.’"

Britt Riner contributed reporting to this article.