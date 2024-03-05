Vacation destinations are often chosen from popular books on the shelf, study says: See if you've read these

A new study is showing that people are often inspired to travel to their next vacation spot by reading books.

Jet2holidays asked 2,000 adults how they chose their vacation destinations — and many said a recent book they read made an impact. The study found that one in four people booked a vacation based on a novel that either took place in that spot or referenced a specific destination.

Additionally, 15% of those who booked trips to destinations mentioned in the novel did so within one day of finishing said book, SWNS reported.

Forty-six percent of participants said they wanted to see what the location looked like in real life, while 32% said they wanted to learn more about the area.

Of those who took a vacation to the book-inspired location, 62% said the destination was better than expected.

Fifty percent of people visited popular tourist attractions mentioned in the book and 25% stayed at a hotel or lodge that was also discussed in the novel, as SWNS reported.

Jet2holidays announced the top destinations visited among participants inspired to travel from reading a book.

Some of the most popular destinations were Corfu in Greece, Rome in Italy, Paris in France and Provence in southeast France.

No locations on the list were located in the United States.

The top 10 books that inspired those involved in the study to take a trip were…

10. "Les Miserables" by Victor Hugo — Paris, France

9. "The Durrells of Corfu" by Michael Haag — Corfu, Greece

8. "A Year in Provence" by Peter Mayle — Provence, France

7. "Death in Venice" by Thomas Mann — Venice, Italy

6. "The Merchant of Venice" by William Shakespeare — Venice, Italy

5. "Angels and Demons" by Dan Brown — Rome, Italy

4. "The Da Vinci Code" by Dan Brown — Paris, France

3. "The Corfu Trilogy" by Gerald Durrell — Corfu, Greece

2. "My Family and Other Animals" by Gerals Durrell — Corfu, Greece

1. "Under the Tuscan Sun" by Frances Mayes — Tuscany, Italy

Jet2holidays is a tour guidance company based in the United Kingdom. It conducted the study ahead of the U.K.’s World Book Day charity event held on the first Thursday of March.

A spokesperson for Jet2holidays told SWNS that although many people get vacation destination ideas from movies or television shows, they were surprised to see how many books sparked inspiration as well.

"There are so many beautiful places to visit in the world, which makes it hard to narrow down, so hopefully this has given the nation some motivation to start thinking about where they might next travel to — and they may possibly have a book to thank," they said.