Utah woman's headstone has her fudge recipe engraved on the back

A woman’s headstone is going viral for its unique engraving: her fudge recipe.

Kathryn Andrews and her husband Wade are buried at Logan Cemetery in Logan, Utah.

Like typical headstones, theirs has their names, birth and death dates. However, it also includes images to represent Wade on the side -- including a bomber to represent his military service and a graduate cap to represent his career as a professor -- and Kathryn’s signature fudge recipe on the back.

According to Salt Lake City’s KSTU, Wade died first, in 2000. At the time, Kathryn -- who went by Kay -- helped their five children pick the images that would represent Wade. The kids also encouraged Kay to pick something to represent herself.

That’s when she decided she wanted her fudge recipe to be displayed.

According to pictures of the headstone, the recipe says to melt two squares of chocolate and two tablespoons of butter on low heat. Then, one cup of milk should be stirred in and the mixture brought to a boil before adding three cups of sugar, one teaspoon of vanilla and a pinch of salt.

The instructions then say: "Pour on marble slab, cool and beat and eat."

Below the recipe, the headstone also says: "Wherever she goes, there’s laughter."

Kay and Wade -- who were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints -- met at a church event in New York City, according to KSTU.

They went on one date the night before Wade left for Europe to continue his military service during World War II.

They wrote letters during the war and when his service was completed, he returned to Utah to propose. Eighteen days later, on Dec. 18, 1944, they married, KSTU reported.

Kay died in 2019 at the age of 97. But, according to the station, she knew before she died that her fudge recipe on her headstone made people smile.

According to KSTU, the recipe was actually originally engraved with a typo -- listing one tablespoon of vanilla, rather than one teaspoon. However, the headstone has since been corrected, the station reported.

According to KSTU, Kay was well-known for bringing her fudge to social events and keeping candy in her purse for children who might need some encouragement.

"She really loved people," Kay’s daughter Janice Johson told KSTU. "She would write poetry, and she would take fudge whenever people got together."