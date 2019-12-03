Utah comedian's video imitating how toddlers avoid bedtime goes viral

Moms and dads online are praising a now-viral video of a comedian’s imitation of a toddler avoiding bedtime.

Comedian Shaun Johnson, who along with his wife Nicole has more than 90,000 Instagram followers, posted the hilarious video on Nov. 24.

“The things kids will think up just to delay bedtime a few seconds longer,” Johnson posted with the video. “What’s the funniest excuse you’ve been given?”

In the video, Johnson doubles as an unruly toddler determined to stay up all night, and the poor mom who’s left to try to get him to finally hit the sack.

“Why are you out of bed?” the fictitious mom asked in the beginning of the clip.

The toddler proceeds to come up with a million reasons why he’s still up.

“I was scared but then I wasn’t very scared, but then I got scared again,” Johnson’s toddler character said.

Other excuses included having an itchy sock, leaving his stuffed animal and even wondering if President Trump will be impeached.

The funny video has since garnered 300,000 views and more than 9,000 comments.

Johnson, who is from Utah, said he almost didn’t go through with posting the sketch comedy clip.

“I’m not a parent so I wasn’t sure if I got it right,” he told TODAY Parents.

Based on reactions from parents online, however, it appears Johnson’s imitation was spot on.

“Literally what I just finished dealing with,” one mom commented on Instagram.

Another mom wrote, “This is my life. Every. single. night."

“Story of my life!!! The possibilities are endless!!” someone else said.