USPS delivery driver violently mistreats package, caught on security camera

A man's video recording of a USPS delivery worker mishandling his heavy package in the worst way has the Internet calling out the mailman.

The video, originally posted on YouTube by Nick Verzilli, shows the mailman kicking, shoving and throwing what Verzilli said was about 40 pounds' worth of computer equipment, according to the Daily Mail.

In the 2-minute clip, the USPS worker tosses the package onto the street and then proceeds to kick it toward Verzilli’s home. When the mail carrier gets to the porch steps, he briefly picks up the box to walk it over to the front door.

When he finally makes it to the porch, he carelessly tosses the package.

Verzilli shared video footage from two different angles: one shot from the second floor of the home and the other from a security camera on the porch.

He also shared photos of the damaged package, which displayed "Heavy" stickers on it. The box had drag marks and was ripped in multiple places.

Verzilli shared in a Reddit post that he began recording the mailman after he saw him drop the package for the first time. When Redditors suggested Verzilli should have gone outside to stop or help the USPS worker, he claimed this wasn’t the first time the mail carrier has mistreated packages.

“He's been confronted many times before,” Verzilli wrote. “I can't change him. I'd rather be smart about the situation, stay clear and let him do his thing, then take care of it through the proper channels.”

He added: “My immediate involvement won't unbreak my stuff if it's already broken.”

Verzilli said he had previously spoken to the mailman and that he was well-aware of what he was doing.

“He knows what he's doing, he knows he's being filmed from the front yard cameras,” Verzilli said. “I'm not going to confront him again, it's like putting a kid in timeout for the same misbehavior over and over again. It's obviously not getting through.”

Verzilli said he filed complaints with the USPS and USPS Office of the Inspector General offices. He received a response from the inspector general’s office that said the incident was “being escalated.”

As for the package, Verzilli said he returned the computer equipment to the company and did not open the damaged package.