Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Christmas
Published

US Postal Service announces holiday shipping deadlines: How to make sure packages arrive by Christmas

The USPS website posted deadlines for packages sent from anywhere in the United States

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Business owner flags 'shortage of Christmas trees' Video

Business owner flags 'shortage of Christmas trees'

Greg Walsh, an owner of a 35 year-long Christmas tree selling business, weighs in on the' shortage of Christmas trees.'

The United States Postal Service has announced holiday shipping deadlines that should be followed to ensure Christmas packages arrive on time. 

The USPS recommends shipping holiday cards and gifts for Christmas by Dec. 15 using USPS Retail Ground Service if the packages must be delivered by Dec. 25, according to the USPS website.

 

  (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo)

BIDEN SPOTTED IN NANTUCKET SHOPPING INDOORS WITHOUT A MASK DESPITE SIGN MANDATING THEM

First-class mail should be sent by Dec. 17, priority mail by Dec. 18 and priority mail express service by Dec. 23 to ensure on-time Christmas delivery.

Those dates vary for those living in Hawaii and Alaska, and the USPS also listed recommended shipping dates for those sending packages overseas or to the military.

NINE OF 10 MOST POPULAR GOVERNORS ARE REPUBLICANS, BIDEN LESS POPULAR THAN LEAST POPULAR GOVERNOR

Shonda Lemon, 34, working at her job as a USPS mail carrier in Chicago (Photo courtesy of Shonda Lemon/Fox Television Stations)

Shonda Lemon, 34, working at her job as a USPS mail carrier in Chicago (Photo courtesy of Shonda Lemon/Fox Television Stations)

Children sending wish lists to Santa must get them in the mail by Dec. 10, no matter where they are sending them in the United States.

"The earlier you send, the better: Don’t delay, mail and ship today," the postal service says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

 

  (Getty Images)

The USPS says the busiest time of the holiday shipping season begins two weeks before Christmas, and the week of Dec. 13-18 is expected to be the busiest of the mailing season.

Shipping by a deadline does not guarantee packages will arrive on time, the USPS said, unless otherwise noted.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 