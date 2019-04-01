US Open's puppy-themed April Fools' Day announcement disappoints fans

The U.S. Open Tennis tournament broke hearts when it made an announcement about puppies on Monday, which was also April Fools’ Day.

The Twitter account run by the tennis championship posted the announcement first thing Monday morning, promising that puppies would be joining tournament staff.

“BREAKING: The US Open to add puppies to the ballperson team at the 2019 tournament for the first time,” the post said.

“All breeds welcome,” it added.

Many Twitter users were upset by the fictitious announcement, saying they wanted it to be true. Some even said they would start watching tennis if they included puppies.

One user posted: “April Fool’s but good Lord this is a home run and needs to happen ASAP. Partner with a dog rescue and draw eyeballs while encouraging donations to a good cause.”

Another person tweeted: “This should not be an April Fools joke, make it happen because puppies!”

Other Twitter users stepped in to enter their own pets into the running.

“Nugget’s already started training. He’s ready,” one person wrote alongside a video of a pup running with a tennis ball.

Another user posted a picture of his dog, saying: “Plz consider Khaleesi. She can’t really grab a tennis ball nor is she likely to even go get it. But she is very good.”

“Good at catching balls. Plz consider,” someone else wrote with a picture of their dog with a tennis ball at the beach.