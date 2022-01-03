Expand / Collapse search
US Navy shares 2021 highlights with stunning 'The Year in Photos' gallery

The U.S. Navy shared dozens of incredible moments from 2021 in a year in review photo gallery

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
The U.S. Navy recognized the work American soldiers put in with a 2021 year in review.

Dozens of incredible moments were highlighted in the branches "U.S. Navy 2021: The Year in Photos" gallery, which was first shared by the Navy Office of Information. The gallery was published five days ahead of New Year’s Eve and was later promoted on the Navy’s various social media accounts.

"As they have for more than a century, military photographers and today's Mass Communication Specialists were there to document the work of American Sailors as they carried out their missions around the world, above, on and below the sea," the Navy Office of Information wrote about its yearly review. "The following photographs illustrate the integrity, accountability, initiative, and toughness of the Navy’s diverse, all-volunteer force of American Sailors and civilians following in the footsteps of those who, for 246 years, have gone before them in defense of freedom. Dedicated to all who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our Nation in 2021."

  • Image 1 of 10

    Mount Etna erupted on Feb. 16, 2021. MC2 Austin Ingram captured the moment, which occurred behind the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft at Naval Air Station in Sigonella, Italy. (U.S. Navy/SWNS)

  • Image 2 of 10

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds debuted a ‘Super Hornet’ flight formation, which included F-16 Fighting Falcons and F/A-18s. The moment was captured by MC2 Cody Hendrix and took place during a joint training over Naval Air Facility El Centro on March 2, 2021. (U.S. Navy/SWNS)

  • Image 3 of 10

    The USS Paul Ignatius ship (DDG 117) launched an SM-3 missile during an exercise in the Atlantic Ocean on May 26, 2021. The moment was captured by MC2 Nathan T. Beard. (U.S. Navy/SWNS)

  • Image 4 of 10

    New Navy recruits graduated from the Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill., on May 13, 2021. The moment was captured by MC1 Spencer Fling. (U.S. Navy/SWNS)

  • Image 5 of 10

    The U.S. Navy conducted a mountain search and rescue training in Fallon, Nev. with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter. Pinnacle landings and extractions were practiced on April 8, 2021. The moment was captured by MCC Shannon Renfroe. (U.S. Navy/SWNS)

  • Image 6 of 10

    On June 4, 2021, an unmanned Boeing MQ-25 T1 Stingray, (left) refueled a manned F/A-18 Super Hornet (right) midair near Mascoutah, Ill. The moment was captured by Boeing Corp. (U.S. Navy/SWNS)

  • Image 7 of 10

    On May, 3, 2021, an F/A-18E Super Hornet was refueled with a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender midair over Alaska. The moment was captured by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor. (U.S. Navy/SWNS)

  • Image 8 of 10

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Shane Miller prepared COVID-19 vaccines in the Naval Base San Diego fitness center as part of Operation Warp Speed. The photo was captured by MC1 Julio Rivera on Jan. 8, 2021. (U.S. Navy/SWNS)

  • Image 9 of 10

    In this stunning photo captured by MCSN Trent P. Hawkins, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower ship (CVN 69) replenished from USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) in the Arabian Sea, on April 13, 2021. (U.S. Navy/SWNS)

  • Image 10 of 10

    Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Kameron Bradley greeted his famil, after he returned from a seventh-month deployment on May 24, 2021. The joyous moment was captured by MC2 Michael J. Lieberknecht. (U.S. Navy/SWNS)

The photo gallery includes remarkable moments like the eruption of Mount Etna near the Naval Air Station in Sigonella, Italy; the stunning debut of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels’ F-16 Fighting Falcon and F/A-18 Super Hornet flight formation (AKA "Super Delta"), which occurred during a joint training with the U.S. Air Force over the Naval Air Facility El Centro in California; and the USS Paul Ignatius ship’s launch of an SM-3 missile during an undisclosed exercise in the Atlantic Ocean.

Other notable still shots include search and seizure drills, land- and sea-based search and rescue trainings, midair refuels, COVID-19 vaccine preparations and heartfelt family reunions.

Snippets of these moments have been shared to Twitter in a video slideshow format over New Year’s week.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Navy News Desk for comment.

To see the full gallery, visit the U.S. Navy’s blog.

