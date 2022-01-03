US Navy shares 2021 highlights with stunning 'The Year in Photos' gallery

The U.S. Navy recognized the work American soldiers put in with a 2021 year in review.

Dozens of incredible moments were highlighted in the branches "U.S. Navy 2021: The Year in Photos" gallery, which was first shared by the Navy Office of Information. The gallery was published five days ahead of New Year’s Eve and was later promoted on the Navy’s various social media accounts.

"As they have for more than a century, military photographers and today's Mass Communication Specialists were there to document the work of American Sailors as they carried out their missions around the world, above, on and below the sea," the Navy Office of Information wrote about its yearly review. "The following photographs illustrate the integrity, accountability, initiative, and toughness of the Navy’s diverse, all-volunteer force of American Sailors and civilians following in the footsteps of those who, for 246 years, have gone before them in defense of freedom. Dedicated to all who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our Nation in 2021."

The photo gallery includes remarkable moments like the eruption of Mount Etna near the Naval Air Station in Sigonella, Italy; the stunning debut of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels’ F-16 Fighting Falcon and F/A-18 Super Hornet flight formation (AKA "Super Delta"), which occurred during a joint training with the U.S. Air Force over the Naval Air Facility El Centro in California; and the USS Paul Ignatius ship’s launch of an SM-3 missile during an undisclosed exercise in the Atlantic Ocean.

Other notable still shots include search and seizure drills, land- and sea-based search and rescue trainings, midair refuels, COVID-19 vaccine preparations and heartfelt family reunions.

Snippets of these moments have been shared to Twitter in a video slideshow format over New Year’s week.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Navy News Desk for comment.

To see the full gallery, visit the U.S. Navy’s blog.