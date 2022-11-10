US Marine Corps celebrates 247 years of service with cake-cutting tradition

The U.S. Marine Corps just turned 247 years old.

What better way to celebrate than with some cake?

Major Gen. Francis Donovan, Ret. Lt. Col. Art Gorman and 19-year-old Lance Corporal Santiago Emanuel joined "Fox & Friends" on the Marine Corps’ anniversary, Nov. 10, to celebrate the big day.

Donovan said he knows "that all Marines and our sailors who’ve served with us today celebrate this birthday."

"It’s really important to us to recognize our past but, more importantly, the present and our future."

The Marines demonstrated their honorary cake-cutting tradition on Fox Square in midtown Manhattan on Thursday.

The cake is sliced with the Mameluke sword, which represents the branch’s first overseas expedition.

As Donovan cut into the cake — a Carlos Bakery specialty bearing the Marine Corps Seal in icing on top — he explained that the first slice goes to the oldest Marine present.

Gorman, who spent 21 years in the Marine Corps, was deemed the oldest.

The second slice is then passed from the oldest Marine to the youngest Marine.

"Art represents the seniority and the experience and the history of the Marine Corps — passing it on to our newest Marine," he said.

The cake-cutting tradition has been in practice since 1925 — a tradition that Donovan mentioned is also being honored across the country by other Marines and sailors.

Gorman reflected on his career in the Marines and compared it to being "brought up by good parents."

"This morning, I was told to be here at a specific time — I was here at that time," he said.

"Not because there was going to be a general here but because this is important to me."