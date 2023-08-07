Unusual friendship: Baby crow takes a liking to five family bunnies, sticks around

A family recently brought home an injured baby crow after rescuing it from the street — and their five bunnies at home took quite the liking to the bird.

Andrew and Suzanne Silverwood brought a baby crow to their home in West Yorkshire, England, after someone in the area found the bird lying in the middle of a busy road.

The couple saw the post on a local Facebook page — and decided to go rescue him, SWNS, the British news service, reported.

The crow named Jake was about two weeks old and had a broken leg.

The Silverwoods noted the bird had no way of getting back up to its family nest in the tree he'd fallen from, said SWNS.

The rescue, however, was not easy.

"I went down and picked him up, but the parents were chasing me. They were swooping down on me," Andrew Silverwood recalled to SWNS.

Silverwood said he knew the crow wouldn’t survive in the road — so he brought the bird home to care for its injuries.

What was supposed to be a temporary solution turned permanent when the family's pet rabbits took a liking to the crow named Jake.

The Silverwood family has five bunnies: Chester, Bella, Cilla, Marian and Mary.

Jake and the bunnies shared a hutch together — and soon after his arrival, he was cuddling and hopping around with the bunnies.

Silverwood told SWNS the bunnies have "accepted Jake as one of their own."

"Jake has taken on the characteristics of the rabbits, and we know when he wants feeding because he lets out a big squawk," he said.

Although the Silverwoods never forced Jake to stay in the cage, they said he's always wanted to stay with the bunnies.

Jake eats with the rabbits, and the Silverwoods are even convinced he thinks the rabbits are his parents.

"He kept going to the hutch every time he wanted food, and we realized that was because he thinks the rabbits are his parents," he said to SWNS.

"He really does think he’s a rabbit."

It’s safe to say that Jake the crow is not leaving the Silverwood household any time soon.