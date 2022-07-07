United Airlines captain writes letter to tooth fairy for little girl who lost her tooth during a flight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An airline captain stepped up and wrote a letter to the tooth fairy after a 6-year-old girl lost one of her teeth during a United Airlines flight.

Lena and her family boarded a late-night flight from New York to their home state of South Carolina. The pair had endured a 36-hour delay in The Big Apple after they concluded their vacation in Norway, Lena’s mother, Lauren Larmon, told Fox News Digital.

Exhausted, Lena slept on the flight and hadn’t noticed she lost her bottom tooth until they disembarked and were heading to the baggage claim area at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, South Carolina.

HERE'S HOW MUCH, ON AVERAGE, THE TOOTH FAIRY PAYS PER TOOTH

Larmon said her husband Brian and their son James were with her and Lena when the startling discovery was made.

"We groggily picked Lena up and were walking down to grab our bag," Larmon recalled. "We sat her down, and she realized, ‘Oh, my gosh, my tooth fell out.’"

"She started crying, saying ‘I have nothing for the tooth fairy.’" Larmon continued. "You know, she's tired, she’s six."

The family attempted to go back to the plane in hopes that they’d be able to retrieve Lena’s lost tooth, but they were unable to complete their quest because the security doors were completely shut. It was also 2 a.m., so airport staff were few and far between, Larmon said.

HOW TO KEEP YOUR TEETH HEALTHY AND WHITE

Lena and Larmon did cross paths with the flight crew who took care of them during their United Express flight, however.

"They saw Lena upset and asked what happened," Larmon recalled.

"A flight attendant said, ‘You know, I think the tooth fairy will understand. It’s not a big deal. I’m sure she deals with this all the time,’" she continued. "But that didn’t quite do what I guess Lena needed it to do, and she was just really sad."

OKLAHOMA AIRPORT STAFF FIND A STUFFED DRAGON AND DOCUMENT ITS JOURNEY ONLINE

Larmon said she told Lena that they’d figure out a plan. And that’s when Captain Josh Duchow stepped in to save the day.

He took out a piece of paper from his bag and wrote a letter on Lena’s behalf.

"Dear tooth fairy, Lena had a tooth fall out on her flight to Greenville, please take this note in place of her tooth," Duchow wrote.

Larmon recalled that Lena asked if the letter would really work, and everyone reassured her that it would.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Everyone should be this kind to kids," Larmon said. "Captain Josh just really went out of his way to make a bad situation much better."

Lena placed the letter and a shiny bead under her pillow when they arrived during the wee hours of June 18.

To Lena’s surprise, Captain Josh’s letter earned her a reply from the tooth fairy.

Under her pillow was a note that said,"Lena, it's okay. I'll find your tooth. Keep brushing."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Fox News Digital reached out to United Airlines for a comment from [Capitan Josh] Duchow. A spokesperson issued a statement on his behalf.

"At United, travel isn't about just getting customers from A to B, but creating memorable experiences that make customers excited to fly with us," the airline’s statement said. "We're proud to see moments like this that underscore our commitment to going above and beyond for our customers and creating an airline where Good Leads the Way."