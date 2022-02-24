Ukraine asks Twitter users to spam Russia with thoughts on the war: 'Tell them what you think'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thousands of Twitter users are calling for peace in response to a tweet the official Ukraine account put up asking the public to share their thoughts about Russia.

The Twitter post went up hours after Russia launched a pre-dawn invasion that hit Ukrainian forces by land, sea and air. Reuters reports that citizens living in Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv, heard gunfire throughout the morning and missiles were shot at Ukrainian targets.

"Tag @Russia and tell them what you think about them," the Ukrainian Twitter account wrote on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 8:22 a.m. EST (Eastern Standard Time) or 3:22 p.m. EET (Eastern European Time).

The post has generated more than 9,700 retweets, 24,400 quote tweets, 68,000 likes and a growing number of comments from people around the world.

"@russia pls i beg you to end the war," one user wrote in a tweet that has racked up more than 6,790 likes.

"@Russia In general, I am ok with you," another user shared. "But this stuff with Ukraine, I do not approve of."

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial shared a statement the museum originally posted to its Twitter account on Thursday morning.

"This morning, Russia attacked Ukraine. This act of barbarity will be judged by history, and its perpetrators, it is to be hoped, also by the International Court of Justice," the memorial’s statement reads.

It continued, "We express our absolute solidarity with the citizens and residents of the free, independent, and sovereign Ukraine and with all Russians who have the courage to oppose this war. At this moment, the free and democratic world must show if it has learned its lesson from the passivity of the 1930s."

"Dear people of @Russia, bloodshed of families is not a way to achieve anything meaningful," another Twitter user pleaded. "Please raise your voice against the atrocities of [Russian President Vladimir Putin]. Your voice matters more than ever now. Sending abundance of healing and love to @Ukraine."

The Russian Twitter account that Ukraine tagged in its post has not responded to the European country’s tweet. It also hasn’t shared a tweet acknowledging Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The Twitter account’s last post included throwback photos to the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

War updates have been shared to Twitter by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, however.

The Russian ministry claims the country’s attack on Ukraine is being done to "protect people who, for 8 years now, have been facing genocide perpetrated by the Kiev regime," according to a statement issued by Putin.

Putin alleges there’s anti-Semitic sentiment in Ukraine despite the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, being of Jewish descent. Social media users appear to be doubtful of Putin’s claims.

"@mfa_russia your children are dying in Ukraine for a crazy person who, deep down, is not interested in you," one Twitter user wrote, in the Ukrainian alphabet, under the tweet Ukraine shared.

The attack on Ukraine closely follows Russia’s observance of Defender of the Fatherland Day, a patriotic holiday that commemorates people who have served in the Russian Armed Forces. The holiday was celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 23, which took place one day before the Ukraine invasion.

Russian, Ukrainian and Western government officials spent weeks trying to find a diplomatic solution that could prevent a war between the two Eastern European countries, according to Reuters.

Ukraine separated from Russia and declared its independence on Aug. 24, 1991. Relations between the two countries have remained turbulent.