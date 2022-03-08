Ukraine's refugees flood across western border, fleeing for their lives: Photos show the reality

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Images coming in from Ukraine's western borders showing streams of people desperately leaving their beloved country behind and trudging their way into safer havens such as Poland, Hungary and Slovakia are tugging at Americans' heartstrings — and bringing a vivid and stark awareness of the humanitarian toll that Russia's attacks on Ukraine are taking on innocent civilians.

"The Russian military is targeting civilians deliberately, to place pressure on Zelenskyy to capitulate," Rebekah Koffler, author of "Putin's Playbook," told Fox News Digital.

And these people are the lucky ones, tragically.

Many Ukrainians already have been killed in their country by invading Russians, according to multiple reports, images and video.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

A photojournalist shared the images you see in this article with Fox News Digital exclusively.

He has been on the western border of Ukraine capturing the up-close and personal struggles of Ukrainian families — mostly women and children — as they seek refuge after the war brutally chased them out of their homes.

The numbers are startling: On Tuesday, March 8, the head of the United Nation's refugee agency said the number of people fleeing Ukraine has now reached 2 million or more.

As many of 1 million of these refugees are said to be children.

AS UKRAINE'S REFUGEES SEEK SAFETY, ONE EXPERT SAYS US ‘CAN'T BE PARALYZED'

In addition, Filippo Grandi — the refugee agency head — warned that the second wave of refugees is likely to be in even more danger than the first wave of individuals were.

"The amount and the level of atrocities being committed against innocent Ukrainians by the Russians right now is just outrageous and completely unacceptable," Rebekah Koffler, a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer and author of "Putin's Playbook: Russia's Secret Plan to Defeat America," told Fox News Digital on Tuesday afternoon.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR FORCES AMERICANS TO RECONSIDER TRAVEL TO EUROPE

Below as well is yet another heartbreaking image as a result of the Russia war on Ukraine.

Koffler also told Fox News Digital, "For [the city of] Kyiv, it's going to be a very brutal few weeks ahead. Yes, Ukrainians are being tremendous and showing a tremendous will to fight, and yes, Zelenskyy has been an incredible hero ... Obviously our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people." She added that there's a very high risk of miscalculation in the days and weeks ahead.

TEXAS VETERAN SENDING CAMOUFLAGE TO UKRAINIANS, SAYS DONATIONS ARE ‘POURING IN’

She said as well, "The Russian military is targeting civilians deliberately, to place pressure on Zelenskyy to capitulate, by inflicting the intolerable level of suffering on Ukrainian people. Putin is banking on Zelenskyy to flinch and give up the fight, so the suffering ends. This is an intentional strategy."

One of the most memorable images to date from the border shows how mothers from other countries are doing their part to help struggling Ukrainian moms who are in transit and fleeing for their lives during this tragedy.

On International Women's Day — March 8, 2022 — it's worth pausing for an extra beat on that one to consider how people who don't even know each other, people who never met and likely never will, are reaching out to others in need.

See also this tweet, below, from Filippo Grandi about the current number of refugees.

And as one person commented on these stunning numbers: "Heartbreaking. WHY is the world watching as if in slow motion?!!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The same person added, "WHY can’t the powers that be doing more to help these people?"