Ukraine mother describes Russia's attacks on innocent civilians as 'evil'

A Ukrainian mom told "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday morning that her "life is now divided into ‘before’ and ‘after’" — meaning before and after the attacks by Russia on her country — and that she is now "a person who is trying to survive and trying to defend my son [and] my [aging] parents."

She said, "It's really shocking that when this war started, we thought that the whole world [would] do some miracle and [the fighting would] be stopped all of a sudden in two or three days."

That is not what's happened, this mother said pointedly. Ukraine is now on Day 11 of the attacks by Vladimir Putin's Russian forces.

Mariia Veremiei, a Ukrainian resident, also told "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday, "We didn't flee anywhere. We were just sitting and listening and trying to tell the whole world what [has been] going on — posting on our Facebook, Instagram, writing to famous people" and more.

She said that "every day," she and others have seen "more evil, more destruction and deaths" of civilians all around them.

"Many people here don't know what day of the week it is," she said, or "what day [on] the calendar it is."

All they know, she added, is that it's "Day 11 [of the attacks] that we stand and don't surrender."

"And we try to be brave and don't give up," she also said, "and believe that people around the world" will come to the rescue of the Ukrainian people in some way or another.

She told "Fox & Friends Weekend" as well, "We're trying to do everything we can [when] we have light and water to look to — to take a shower, to feed our children."

The Ukrainian mom said what she's witnessed has been "so cruel."

One day in her city, she said, "there was [a] bombing attack right on civilian buildings and 43 people were killed."

She said those slaughtered were mostly "older people," some with "physical problems … They needed special medications and all such things" — and were not able to get down into basements or other shelters below ground.

She explained, "Some people killed were standing in the line outside the building because they need the medicines, and they were standing near the pharmacy to get what they needed. And [this] bomb — it hit so hard that they just were killed in a very terrible way."

After that, she said, "we really don't feel safe, but also from my city where I am now. I cannot flee to [any] other regions because there [are] Russian troops all around and they can kill even children and women … I have people from my city who were killed."

Even so, she also noted, "We're just trying to stand up and survive."

The distraught mother also said, "I don't want to go to other countries. I want to stay in my bed in my home."

"We have a shortage of everything," she said, adding that "it's impossible to get milk. It's impossible to get bread. There are some sweets or juices. But it's me and my husband — [it's whatever] we have in the car, and we're trying to be brave," she added, as the Russian attacks continue.

