Twitter's viral 'sexy Halloween costume' trend may be most revealing

Sexy versions of professions or animals are so passé – at least according to Twitter. Luckily, the social media platform is here to help make Halloween extra sexy – and personal – for its users.

A tweet that has since gone viral is asking people to envision their own unique costumes by pairing “sexy” with “your biggest fear.”

5 HALLOWEEN COSTUME IDEAS FOR COUPLES

Since Summer Ray tweeted out the task on October 9, there have been thousands of responses – with several of them prompting Ray to tweet, “it looks like a lot of us need therapy.”

HALLOWEEN COSTUMES FOR PETS: 5 EASY IDEAS

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Seems these costumes may be more scary – and relatable – than sexy, but fortunately, none of them seem to be landing themselves on this year’s most controversial costumes list.