©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Twitter's viral 'sexy Halloween costume' trend may be most revealing

Alexandra Deabler
More over sexy nurse, Twitter has different ideas of hot this year.

Sexy versions of professions or animals are so passé – at least according to Twitter. Luckily, the social media platform is here to help make Halloween extra sexy – and personal – for its users.

A tweet that has since gone viral is asking people to envision their own unique costumes by pairing “sexy” with “your biggest fear.”

Since Summer Ray tweeted out the task on October 9, there have been thousands of responses – with several of them prompting Ray to tweet, “it looks like a lot of us need therapy.”

Seems these costumes may be more scary – and relatable – than sexy, but fortunately, none of them seem to be landing themselves on this year’s most controversial costumes list.

