Tunnel to Towers tackles veteran homelessness with grand opening of Houston Veterans Village

Tunnel to Towers Foundation is leveling up its efforts to provide homes and support America’s heroes.

Ahead of Veterans Day last week, the nonprofit unveiled its latest project, the Tunnel to Towers Veterans Village, in Houston, Texas.

The Nov. 9 grand opening provided a first look at the massive, 161-room facility as part of its Homeless Veteran Program, according to a press release.

Converted from a hotel, the facility will provide permanent and traditional housing for over 100 veterans in and around the Houston area.

The property also includes a first-floor living center that will offer a variety of supportive services for veterans.

Tunnel to Towers plans to replicate this type of housing across the country.

In phase two of the project, the organization will open 15 to 20 "comfort homes" for senior citizen veterans.

Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller joined "The Five" last week to discuss how the organization has been able to pull off the project.

"We get it done because we bring a lot of people together," he said.

"And it’s always because of what we’re doing and who we’re doing it for."

Siller pointed out the "obvious" homeless problem in America, which ensnares many military vets.

"These great heroes went to war for us, risked their lives for us, saw horrific things, came back to America, could not assimilate back into society — and many of them are on the streets," he said.

"It’s unacceptable."

"We’re making a promise, and we’re going to get it done — and this is just the beginning."

It doesn’t stop at housing, Siller detailed.

Each veteran will have access to employment assistance, job training, benefits assistance, education assistance, financial budget management, legal advocacy, medical care options, mental health support and more.

"We’re going to make sure we get these great heroes … back into society," he said.

"We want them transitioning out and getting their own homes."

Tunnel to Towers also gave away 50 mortgage-free homes to veterans last Friday, Siller announced.

This adds to the organization’s tally of paying off the mortgages of 33 Gold Star families and 13 fallen first responders, as well as giving away four smart homes for "catastrophically injured" veterans.