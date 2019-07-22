Trolls harass woman who claims that seagull stole her dog

A woman who allegedly had her beloved dog snatched by a seagull is dealing with a different type of predator: trolls.

Becca Hill claims that her Chihuahua Gizmo was snatched by a seagull on Sunday. When she took to Facebook to ask locals her help locating the dog, she apparently didn’t get the response she was hoping for.

The Paignton, England, resident claims that she removed her post after users left abusive comments making light of the situation, The Sun reports. According to Hill, many of the commenters claimed that her story was unbelievable.

She also claims that her partner was in their garden hanging up laundry to dry when he saw the bird grabbed the dog. She says that her partner saw the bird carry the dog until they were out of sight.

According to the RSPCA, these sorts of incidents are “rare” and “not typical gull behavior,” according to SWNS.

Neighbors spoke with the news outlet, saying that a suspicious-looking seagull has been spotted in the area recently.

“It is impossible to know if this particular gull was responsible but the way he was lurking must surely make him the prime suspect,” one neighbor said. “The whole community has heard about what happened. There have been posters up and it is quite shocking when you think about it.”

“We have heard reports that rabbits have also been snatched from the ground,” they continued. “I guess it was only time until they progressed, but it must be very distressing for Becca and her family. It is hard to believe a dog can be taken in this way though.”