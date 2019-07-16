German Shepherd becomes internet star after sticking her face in security camera

When Joe Corsi got an alert from his home security camera, he had no idea his dog was about to become an internet sensation.

After checking the footage, he was relieved to find that no one was breaking into his home. Corsi was also incredibly amused by what he saw: his dog Sasha sticking her face directly into the camera.

COURAGEOUS DOG CHASES BEAR FROM NEW JERSEY BACKYARD IN WILD VIDEO

According to Corsi, this is the first time something like this has happened. “She’s never set it off,” he told Fox News. "We had to move the camera because she gets curious. The way she set off the motion, she must have bumped the camera with her snout.”

“So when I got the alert I began to view the camera live to make sure no one was trying to break in or anything,” he continued. “What happened next, explains everything!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Corsi posted the hilarious footage to a Facebook group named “German Shepherd Owners” with the caption, “When your security cameras pick up motion, you watch the live feed to see what’s going on.” Then what happens next is…”

Since posting it, the footage has been shared over 58 thousand times.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

When asked how Sasha is handling her newfound fame, Corsi said, “Currently she is comfortably hanging out in the cold AC on a hot day in Rhode Island. She is loving all the attention she is getting on Instagram! She loves meeting new people!”